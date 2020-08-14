This story was originally published and last updated

Google's cloud gaming service, Stadia, begins trialing on November 19 — you'll need to buy a $130 Founder's Edition kit to get access — and is expected to expand to the general audience sometime in 2020. So far, 30 games have been announced for the early roster and we expect more of them to pop up as we go along this year. It can be a little hard to keep track of things, so we've got you covered with a handy list of all the titles that have been announced for Stadia.

Much like any other console or platform, Google requires players on its free tier, Stadia Base, to buy all of their games. At $10 per month, Stadia Pro grants subscribers access to the occasional free game as well as discounts to many other titles, so keep that in mind. You may also expect publisher subscriptions like Ubisoft's Uplay+ to work with Stadia after its official launch. You can learn more about Stadia through our story here and keep track of ongoing developments with the platform at large here.

We'll be updating the following list as needed, so you might want to append a bookmark to this page to track the progress.

Google Stadia games list

Here are all the current and upcoming games on Stadia. Last updated August 1st, 2020.

TitleInitial Release DateStadia Release DatePriceNotes
Assassin's Creed Odyssey2018, 10/052019, 11/19$59.99, $119.99Launch title
Assassin's Creed Valhalla2020, 11/172020, 11/17TBA
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle2019, 7/052019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
Baldur's Gate III: The Black HoundTBATBATBA
Borderlands 32019, 9/132019, 12/17$59.99, $79.99, $99.99
Celeste2018, 1/252020, 7/28$19.99
CHORUSSometime in 2021Sometime in 2021TBA
Crayta2020, 7/12020, 7/1$39.99, $59.99
Cris Tales2019, 6/102020, 11/17$39.99
Cyberpunk 20772020, 9/17Sometime in 2020TBADelayed from April 16 launch date
Darksiders Genesis2019, 12/052019, 12/05$39.99
Dead by Daylight2016, 6/14September 2020TBA
Destiny 22017, 09/062019, 11/19Base game + Warmind, Curse of Osiris, Forsaken, and Shadowkeep free with Stadia Pro

$24.99 (Forsaken)

$34.99 (Shadowkeep)

$39.99 (Beyond Light)

$49.99 (Beyond Light + Season)

$49.99 (Upgrade Edition)

$69.99 (Beyond Light Deluxe Edition)		Launch title
Destroy All Humans (Remastered)Sometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBA
DIRT 5October 2020Sometime in 2021TBA
Doom 641997, 03/312020, 5/12TBA
Doom Eternal2020, 03/202020, 3/20$59.99Released March 20, 2020
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 22016, 10/252019, 12/17$49.99
El Hijo - A Wild West TaleTBASometime in 2020TBA
Embr2019, 5/212020, 5/21$15.99 (while in early access)
F1 20202020, 7/102020, 7/10$59.99, $69.99
Far Cry 62021, 2/182021, 2/18TBA
Farming Simulator 20192018, 11/192019, 11/19$39.99Launch title
FIFATBATBATBA
Final Fantasy XV2016, 11/262019, 11/19$39.99Launch title
Football Manager 20202019, 10/312019, 11/19$49.99Launch title
Get Packed2020, 4/282020, 4/28$19.99Stadia Exclusive
Ghost Recon Breakpoint2019, 10/042019, 12/18$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
Gods & Monsters2020, 2/25Sometime in 2020TBA
Grid2019, 9/132019, 11/19$59.99, $84.99Launch title
GunsportSometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBA
GYLT2019, 11/192019, 11/19$29.99Launch title
Hello Neighbor2017, 12/82020, 9/20TBA
Hello Neighbor: Hide & SeekHoliday 2020Holiday 2020TBA
Hitman2015, 6/232020, 9/1TBA
Hitman 22018, 11/132020, 9/1TBA
Hitman 3January 2021January 2021TBA
Jotun: Valhalla Edition2015, 9/292020, 5/26$14.99
Just Dance 20202019, 11/052019, 11/19$49.99Launch title
Just Shapes & Beats2018, 5/312020, 6/30$19.99
Kine2019, 10/172019, 11/19$19.99Launch title
KONA2016, 3/102020, 8/1$14.99
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris2014, 12/92020, 7/15$19.99
Little Nightmares2017, 4/282020, 6/1TBA
Lost Words: Beyond the PageTBA2020, 3/27$14.99Released March 27th, 2020
Madden NFLTBATBATBA
Mafia 2 Remastered2020, 5/19TBATBA
Mafia 3 Remastered

2020, 5/19TBATBA
Marvel's Avengers2020, 9/42020, 9/4TBA
Metro 2033 Redux2010, 3/162020, 6/23$19.99
Metro Exodus2019, 2/152019, 11/19$39.99, $64.99Launch title
Metro: Last Light Redux2013, 5/142020, 6/23$19.99
Monopoly2017, 10/302020, 4/28$39.99Announced March 12, 2020
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom2018, 12/42020, 7/1TBA
Monster Energy Supercross 32020, 2/042020, 2/04$59.99
Monster Jam Steel TitansTBATBATBAAnnounced March 27, 2020
Mortal Kombat 112019, 4/232019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
MotoGP202020, 4/232020, 4/23$49.99Announced March 27, 2020
NBA 2K202019, 9/62019, 11/19$59.99, $79.99, $99.99Launch title
NBA 2K212020Sometime in 2020TBA
Octopath Traveler 2018, 7/132020, 4/28$59.99
One Hand Clapping2020, 7/142020, 7/14$2.99
Orcs Must Die! 32020, 7/142020, 7/14Free with Pro
OutcastersFall 2020Fall 2020TBAStadia Exclusive
Outriders2021Sometime in 2021TBA
Panzer Dragoon: Remake2020 3/262020, 6/1TBAAnnounced February 13, 2020
PGA Tour 2K212020, 8/212020, 8/21$59.99, $69.99
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds2016, 7/302020, 4/28$29.99 , $89.99
Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid2019, 3/262020, 6/1TBA
Rage 22019, 5/142019, 11/19$59.99, $79.99Launch title
Rainbow Six QuarantineTBATBATBA
Red Dead Redemption 22018, 10/262019, 11/19$59.99, $79.99, $99.99Launch title
RelictaSometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBA
République2013, 12/19Sometime in 2020TBA
Rise of the Tomb Raider2015, 11/102019, 11/19$29.99Launch title
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break2020, 7/212020, 8/14Free with Stadia Pro
Samurai Shodown2019, 6/252019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice2019, 3/222020, 10/29TBA
Serious Sam 4August 2020August 2020TBAExclusive to Stadia and PC until sometime in 2021
Serious Sam Collection2013, 7/122020, 3/3$29.99Announced February 13, 2020
Shadow of the Tomb Raider2018, 9/142019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
Sniper Elite 42017, 2/14TBATBA
SpiritfarerSometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBA
Spitlings2020, 2/252020, 2/25$14.99
Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks)2020, 4/12020, 4/1TBAAnnounced February 13, 2020 as time-exclusive title
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order2019 11/15Fall 2020TBA
SteamWorld Dig2013, 8/072020, 3/10$9.99Announced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Dig 22017, 9/212020, 3/1Free with Stadia ProAnnounced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Heist2015, 12/102020, 3/10$19.99Announced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Quest2019, 4/252020, 3/1Free with Stadia ProAnnounced February 20, 2020
Strange Brigade2018, 8/282020, 8/1$49.99
Sundered: Eldritch Edition2017, 7/282020, 5/26$19.99
Super Bomberman R OnlineAutumn 2020Autumn 2020TBA
Superhot2016, 2/252020. 6/1TBA
SUPERHOT: Mind Control DeleteTBATBATBA
The Crew 22018, 5/312020, 3/25$49.99, $59.99, $89.99Announced March 12, 2020
The Division 22019, 3/152020, 3/17$59.99, $99.99, $119.99Announced March 12, 2020
The Elder Scrolls Online2014, 4/42020, 6/16Base game +Morrowind expansion free with Stadia Pro

$19.99 (Non-pro members)

$59.99 (Greymoor)

$79.99 (Greymoor Collector's Edition)
The Turing Test2016, 8/302020, 5/5TBA
Thumper2016, 10/102019, 11/19$19.99Launch title
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition2013, 3/222019, 11/19$19.99Launch title
Trials Rising2019, 2/262019, 11/19$24.99, $39.99Launch title
Watch Dogs: Legion2020, 10/292020, 10/29TBA
Wave Break TBA2020, 6/23$29.99
West of Loathing2017, 8/102020, 7/1TBA
Windbound2020, 8/282020, 8/28TBAAnnounced June 16, 2020
Windjammers 2Sometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBAOriginally promoted with "2019" launch window
Wolfenstein: Youngblood2019, 7/262019, 11/19$29.99Launch title
WWE 2K Battlegrounds2020, 9/182020, 9/18TBA
Zombie Army 4 2020, 2/42020, 5/5TBA
Showing 1 to 110 of 110 entries

    Edited by Taylor Kerns and Matt Sholtz.