Quirky arcade action game Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break is available on Stadia starting today. You'll control various rolling avatars, like the moon and a giant wheel of cheese, to smash up historically-themed, often surreal levels. And if you're a Stadia Pro subscriber, you can get it for free.

As the game's subtitle implies, players can also create their own levels and challenge others to roll through them in "competitive tower defense" online and local multiplayer. Non-subscribers will have to pony up 30 bucks to get in on the bizarre action.

Rock of Ages 3 joins more than a dozen other free titles that can currently be claimed by Stadia Pro subscribers. You can click here to start playing now.