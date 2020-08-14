Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but many don't have new releases quite yet, and studios seems to be embracing the streaming model. Whether you're staying at home to limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming releases.

New this week:

There are a ton of releases this week, but only a few of these look like instant hits. This is the week of the thrillers, but there is some action, comedy, and drama floating around in the list, as well.

Starting off with a Netflix exclusive, Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt enter into a new world that sorta crosses Limitless with a superhero film in Project Power. Disney+ has its own exclusive with Magic Camp, a family-friendly comedy starring Adam Devine. To keep the laughs going, you may also want to check out Ballbuster with Jerry O'Connell. And if you're up for a softball version of American Pie, check out CRSHD.

Dark comedy is also strong this week with a triple-play of "funny" murderous films: Spree, Cut and Chop, and Uncle Peckerhead. But if you want to cut the camp and go for the chills, hit Monstrous, Before the Fire, or Limbo. There's also a familiar face in this crowd if you check out The Silencing, which brings Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, better known as Jamie Lannister. Several more thrillers and horrors made the list, so even if these don't do it for you, keep looking and you'll probably find something.

And there were a few poorly promoted movies that slipped by from previous weeks that probably deserve at least a look at the trailers. You can find Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney starring in Bad Education. And despite the bad name, Hippopotamus looks like a genuinely clever movie with a lot of twists — at least I want to check it out.

August 14

Project Power

August 14 | Action, Adventure, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback

An ex-soldier, a teen and a cop collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers.

Ballbuster

August 14 | Comedy, Sport | IMDb

Starring: Jerry O'Connell, Flex Alexander, Mark S. Allen

An entitled Basketball star is forced during suspension to tour with a dismal charity league. In the process he has the most bizarre on the road experiences in the history of the game, in the end discovers what is truly important in life.

Magic Camp

August 14 | Comedy, Family | IMDb

Starring: Adam Devine, Gillian Jacobs, Josie Totah, Aldis Hodge

As a boy attending the Institute of Magic, a secluded mountain retreat which plays host to a bevy of aspiring young magicians each summer, Andy Duckerman (Adam Devine) was a camp legend. Now, at 35, he's struggling to make ends meet as a professional illusionist and is frustrated and depressed by the direction his career has taken. But when the Institute invites Andy to return as a counselor, he finds himself in charge of the greenest and most awkward wannabe magicians, and having to deal with his former partner and current arch rival, Kristina Darkwood (Gillian Jacobs), who’s also a counselor. As Andy slowly gains the respect of his team of ragtag artists, they in turn inspire him to nurture each of their unique talents while preparing them to compete with the camp’s more experienced magicians in the Institute’s annual Top Hat magic contest.

The Silencing

August 14 | Action, Crime, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, Josh Cruddas, Annabelle Wallis

A reformed hunter (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and a sheriff (Annabelle Wallis) are caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse when they set out to track a killer who may have kidnapped the hunter's daughter five years ago.

Endless

August 14 | Drama, Fantasy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Famke Janssen, Alexandra Shipp, Ian Tracey

Endless follows love struck high school graduates Riley (Alexandra Shipp) and Chris (Nicholas Hamilton). When they are separated by a tragic car accident, Riley blames herself for her boyfriend's death while Chris is stranded in limbo. Miraculously, the two find a way to connect. In a love story that transcends life and death, both Riley and Chris are forced to learn the hardest lesson of all: letting go.

Cut and Chop

August 14 | Horror, Thriller, Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Drew Hale, Varda Appleton, Shane Woodson

A troubled method actor gets carried away with his work on a role, playing a butcher.

Before the Fire

August 14 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Jenna Lyng Adams, Jackson Davis, Ryan Vigilant

Deep in the throes of a global pandemic, up-and-coming TV star Ava Boone is forced to flee the mounting chaos in Los Angeles and return to her rural hometown. But as she struggles to acclimate to a way of life she left behind long ago, her homecoming attracts a dangerous figure from her past--threatening both her and the family that serves as her only sanctuary.

Boys State

August 14 | Documentary | IMDb

Starring:

Boys State is a political coming-of-age story, examining the health of American democracy through an unusual experiment: a thousand 17-year-old boys from across Texas gather together to build a representative government from the ground up. High-minded ideals collide with low-down dirty tricks as four boys of diverse backgrounds and political views navigate the challenges of organizing political parties, shaping consensus, and campaigning for the highest office at Texas Boys State--governor.

Spree

August 14 | Thriller, Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Joe Keery, Sasheer Zamata, David Arquette

Meet Kurt, from @KurtsWorld96 (Joe Keery). He dreams of sitting atop a social media empire, but for now he drives for the rideshare company Spree. Fortunately, Kurt has come up with the perfect way to go viral: #TheLesson. He's decked out his car with cameras for a nonstop livestream full of killer entertainment - murdering his passengers. In the middle of all this madness, a stand-up comedian (Sasheer Zamata) with her own viral agenda crosses Kurt's path and becomes the only hope to put an end to his misguided carnage.

Sputnik

August 14 | Horror, Sci-Fi (Russian) | IMDb

Starring: Oksana Akinshina, Pyotr Fyodorov, Anton Vasilev

Due to her controversial methods, young doctor Tatiana Yurievna (Oksana Akinshina) is on the precipice of losing her medical license. Her career may not be over, though. After she's recruited by the military, Tatiana is brought to a secure science research facility to assess a very special case, that of Konstantin Sergeyevich (Pyotr Fyodorov), a cosmonaut who survived a mysterious space accident and has returned to Earth with a unique condition: there's something living inside of him that only shows itself late at night. The military has nefarious plans for it. Tatiana wants to stop it from killing Konstantin. And the creature itself thrives on destruction.

Poor Greg Drowning

August 14 | Drama, Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Christine Woods, Jenny O'Hara, Cedric the Entertainer

Greg is a love addict whose girlfriend left him for their couples therapist. Depressed, heartbroken, and unemployed, Greg must find a roommate to help pay rent. But Greg scares all potential roommates away, except for a girl named Peyton who moves in and whom Greg falls madly in love with.

Uncle Peckerhead

August 12 | Comedy, Horror | IMDb

Starring: David Bluvband, Adam R. Brown, Ryan Conrath

When a punk band scores their first tour, life on the road proves tough when they are joined by a man-eating demon as a roadie.

Pearl

August 11 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: Anthony LaPaglia, Larsen Thompson, Sarah Carter

After her mother is murdered by her stepfather, gifted 15 year old student Pearl goes to live with an ex-lover of her mother, a grumpy unemployed film director who, pending the results of a paternity test, may be her biological father.

Monstrous

August 11 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Anna Shields, Rachel Finninger, Grant Schumacher

Sylvia, a lonely 20-something, goes searching for answers after her friend mysteriously vanishes in Whitehall, NY, an Adirondack town known for its Bigfoot sightings. She sets off with a mysterious, charming young woman, Alex, hellbent on getting to Whitehall for different reasons. Sylvia soon learns that hiding in the woods is an evil more sinister than she could ever imagine.

Limbo

August 8 | Horror, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Lucian Charles Collier, Scottie Thompson, Lew Temple, James Purefoy

Omar is a promising young musician. Separated from his Syrian family, he is stuck on a remote Scottish island awaiting the fate of his asylum request. Due to the plaster-cast on his arm, Omar cannot play his oud and instead wanders the epic landscapes searching for answers to a complex past and daunting future.He may be stuck, but he is not alone. Omar and his new flatmates attend hilariously misjudged 'cultural awareness' classes, hosted by eccentric locals. They binge the 'Friends' boxset, debating the unanswerable question of whether Ross and Rachel were on a break and Freddie Mercury-obsessed Farhad tries to convince Omar to participate in the local open mic night.LIMBO deploys pitch perfect wit and crisp observation to shine a light on the hearts and lives of those at the centre of a crisis that most of us only experience through headlines.

CRSHD

August 8 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Isabelle Barbier, Deeksha Ketkar, Sadie Scott

End-of-the-year celebrations are underway at a small liberal arts college in Ohio. The night's main event? A CRUSH PARTY. The rules? Submit your crush and they get an invite. Or if you're 'crushed,' you also get an invite. Freshman IZZY ALDEN is still a virgin and the crush party is her last chance to do something about it before summer break. She and her two best friends, ANUKA and FIONA, chase their crushes both in real life and online. But Izzy's moral compass skews as the night progresses and it seems her quest to have sex might cost Izzy her friends.

Day 13

August 5 | Horror, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Genevieve Hannelius, Martin Kove, Darlene Vogel

Colton is convinced of the girl next door's father's ill-intentions toward her and aims to prove his evil, but doesn't know or understand exactly the occult dealings he's charging himself into.

What We Found

August 5 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Elizabeth Mitchell, Oona Laurence, James Ransone

A trio of friends are starting high school when their friend vanishes. With the police unable, or unwilling to find her, they take it upon themselves to find out what happened, undertaking a harrowing journey that will change them all.

Hippopotamus

July 30 | Thriller, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Ingvild Deila, Jonathan Cobb, Tom Lincoln

Ruby is trapped in a basement, her legs don't work, and she can't remember who she is or how she got there. Her kidnapper gives her pain killers and tells her she will remain captive until she falls in love with him.

Bad Education

July 10 | Comedy, Crime | IMDb

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Ray Romano, Welker White

Inspired by true events, BAD EDUCATION follows Frank Tassone (Hugh Jackman) and Pam Gluckin (Allison Janney) who reign over a popular Long Island school district on the verge of the nation's top spot, spurring record college admissions and soaring property values. But when an embezzlement scheme surfaces that threatens to destroy all they've built, Frank is forced to maintain order and secrecy -- by whatever means necessary.

August 7

Max Reload and The Nether Blasters

August 7 | Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi | IMDb

Starring: Tom Plumley, Joey Morgan, Hassie Harrison, Kevin Smith, Wil Wheaton, Lin Shaye, Greg Grunberg

When small-town video game store clerk Max Jenkins (Tom Plumley) discovers and plays the only known copy of Nether Dungeon, the legendary lost installment of the Nether Game series, he accidentally unleashes the ancient 'Curse of The Ages,' turning friends and family into possessed ghouls hell-bent on destroying civilization. It's up to Max and his best friends Reggie (Joey Morgan) and Liz (Hassie Harrison) along with old-school gaming gurus Eugene Wylder (Greg Grunberg) and Barton Grabowski (Joseph D. Reitman) to figure out how to beat the dark forces of The Nether before it's GAME OVER for humanity. Featuring Kevin Smith, Lin Shaye, Martin Kove, Jesse Kove and voice talent by Wil Wheaton, Max Reload and The Nether Blasters is a love letter to gaming, retro nostalgia and the wonderfully ridiculous plotlines of 1980s adventure-cinema.

Work It

August 7 | Comedy, Music | IMDb

Starring: Leslie Morgenstein, Alicia Keys, Keiynan Lonsdale, Liza Koshy, Sabrina Carpenter

When Quinn Ackerman's admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school...now she just needs to learn how to dance.

An American Pickle

August 6 | Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Seth Rogen, Sarah Snook, Molly Evensen

Set in the 1920's, a struggling laborer falls into a vat of brine in a pickle factory. He is perfectly preserved, then wakes up and emerges in present day Brooklyn.

Made In Italy

August 7 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Liam Neeson, Valeria Bilello, Micheál Richardson

Made In Italy is a heart-warming father son story set in glorious Tuscany about bohemian London artist Robert (Liam Neeson), who returns to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Micheál Richardson) to make a quick sale of the house they inherited from his late wife. Neither expects to find the once beautiful villa in such a state of disrepair.... Renovations go badly, with father and son soon finding themselves at odds. Robert's comical lack of DIY experience leads him to seek help from some colourful locals including the no nonsense Kate (Lindsay Duncan), an ex-pat making her living selling villas who quickly captures his attention. For Jack, the state of the house seems to mirror his search for memories of happier times with his mother. He soon falls for Natalia (Valeria Bilello), a vivacious young Italian chef, who restores both body and soul with delights from her local trattoria -- until the pair find their developing relationship in jeopardy from Natalia's jealous and threatening ex-husband. As Robert and Jack painstakingly restore the villa to its previous glory, they also start to mend their relationship. The future may now look quite different and surprise them both.

How to Fake a War

August 7 | Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Lily Newmark, Katherine Parkinson, Jay Pharoah

When an unexpected outbreak of peace leads to a ceasefire between Russian forces and Georgian rebels, arrogant rock star Harry Hope (Jay Pharoah) fears for the success of his heavily hyped Piece of Peace global charity concert. Desperate, he dispatches his PR consultant, Kate and her naïve intern, Pegg, to create a fake war story - until the concert, at least.

Waiting for the Barbarians

August 7 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson

The Magistrate (Mark Rylance) of an isolated frontier settlement on the border of an unnamed empire looks forward to an easy retirement until the arrival of Colonel Joll (Johnny Depp), whose task it is to report on the activities of the 'barbarians' and on the security situation on the border. Joll conducts a series of ruthless interrogations, which leads the Magistrate to question his loyalty to the empire. Adapted by Nobel Prize winning author J.M. Coetzee from his own book, Directed by Ciro Guerra, co-starring Robert Pattinson.

Black Water: Abyss

August 7 | Action, Horror | IMDb

Starring: Jessica McNamee, Luke Mitchell, Amali Golden

Adventure-loving couple Eric and Jennifer convince their friends, Yolanda and Viktor, to explore a remote, uncharted cave system in the forests of Northern Australia. With a tropical storm approaching, they abseil into the mouth of the cave, knowing they'll be safe underground. But when the caves start to flood, tensions rise as oxygen levels fall and the group find themselves lost, disoriented, and trapped. Little do they know, the dank air and rising water are the least of their worries. They discover the storm has brought in a pack of apex predators -- dangerous and hungry crocodiles. As danger mounts, long-kept secrets emerge and the friends turn on each other in a frantic fight for survival.

Star Light

August 4 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Scout Taylor-Compton, Rahart Adams, Cameron Johnson

A teen's life is turned upside down when he helps a world-famous pop star on the run to escape her violent pursuers.

Red Penguins

August 4 | Documentary | IMDb

Starring: Howard Baldwin, Viktor Tikhonov, Steven Warshaw

Detailing an incredible true story involving gangsters, strippers, and live bears serving beer on a hockey rink, Red Penguins tells the wild forgotten true story of capitalism and opportunism run amok in Moscow. Shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the famed Red Army hockey team formed a joint venture that redefined what was possible in the new Russia. Eccentric marketing whiz, Steve Warshaw, is sent to Moscow and tasked to transform the team into the greatest show in Russia, attracting some of the biggest names in Hollywood and advertising along the way. He takes the viewer on a bizarre journey highlighting a pivotal moment in U.S.-Russian relations during a lawless era when oligarchs made their fortunes and multiple murders went unsolved.

Senior Love Triangle

August 4 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: Travis Van Winkle, Tom Bower, Matt Bush

An 84-year-old charming but delusional WWII veteran forms romantic relationships with two elderly women and goes on a crusade to save them from the isolation of their retirement homes in East Hollywood.

Love Flower

August 4 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Will David, Anna Irving, Ben Lynch

Joshua's life is unraveling. His girlfriend has a wandering eye, his boss makes him stay late every day, he's caught up in a holistic health scam and his old pal Bucky just showed up with bad news. But things aren't always as they seem.

The Secret Garden

August 7 | Drama, Family, Fantasy | IMDb

Starring: Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth, Julie Walters

THE SECRET GARDEN starring Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Dixie Egerickx is a new take on the beloved classic novel of the same name written by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Set in England during a new time period in 1947, the film follows a young orphan girl who, after being sent to live with her uncle, discovers a magical garden on the grounds of his estate.

The Tax Collector

August 7 | Action, Crime, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, George Lopez, Shia LeBeouf

David (Bobby Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf), are “tax collectors” for the crime lord Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs’ illicit dealings. But when Wizard’s old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, the business is upended, and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters more to him than anything else: his family.

Paydirt

August 7 | Crime, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Luke Goss, Val Kilmer, Mike Hatton

A parolee teams up with his old crew determined to find a buried bag of cash stolen a decade ago from a DEA bust gone bad, while being tracked by a retired Sheriff.

I Used to Go Here

August 7 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Harv Blain, Rammel Chan, Zoe Chao

Following the lackluster launch of her debut novel, 35-year-old writer Kate Conklin (Gillian Jacobs) receives an invitation from her former professor and old crush (Jemaine Clement) to speak at her alma mater. With her book tour cancelled, and her ego deflated, Kate decides to take the trip, wondering if returning to her old college as a published author might give her the morale boost she sorely needs. Instead, she falls into a comical regression -- from misadventures with eccentric twenty-year olds to feelings of jealousy toward her former professor's new favorite student. Striking the balance between bittersweet and hilarious, Kate takes a journey through her past to redefine her future.

She Dies Tomorrow

August 7 | Comedy, Drama, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Kate Lyn Sheil, Jane Adams, Kentucker Audley

After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy's carefully mended life begins to unravel. As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends' lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness.

SamSam

August 7 | Animation | IMDb

Starring: Isaac Lobé-Lebel, Lior Chabbat, Jérémy Prévost

SamSam seems like he has it all: great family, great friends, and even his own flying saucer. But he's still trying to find one thing that will make his life even better -- actual superpowers. Thanks to Mega, a mysterious new student in school, SamSam's about to find them -- while learning what it really takes to fight monsters and how many ways there are to be a hero.

Out Stealing Horses

August 7 | Drama, Independent (Swedish) | IMDb

Starring: Stellan SkarsgårdJon RanesBjørn FlobergTobias SantelmannDanica Curcic

Adapted from the bestselling novel, OUT STEALING HORSES follows 67-year-old Trond in the winter of 1999, still grieving the death of his wife as he retires to a solitary life in the Norwegian woods. Trond prepares to welcome the new millennium alone, until a chance encounter with his only neighbor, Lars, rekindles dormant memories from the summer of 1948—the summer Trond grew up.

July 31

Deep Blue Sea 3

July 28 | Monster Horror | IMDb

Starring: Tania Raymonde, Nathaniel Buzolic, Emerson Brooks

Welcome to Little Happy, a tiny man-made island in the Mozambique Channel that's home to a flourishing nursery of marine life, where Great Whites come to mate and give birth every year. This peaceful conservatory is overseen by Emma Collins and her team of environmentalists, determined to continue her late father's legacy. This idyllic existence comes to an abrupt end, however, when Emma's ex-boyfriend arrives on the hunt for three bull sharks accused of butchering a half-dozen people. Their mother Bella was genetically engineered to be smarter and far more destructive. As the body count rises it becomes clear that Bella's offspring have inherited her enhancements, and if free to mate, will mark the end of life as we know it. Dive in for the deadliest, bloodiest return to the deep blue sea yet!

The Big Ugly

July 31 | Action, Thriller, Crime | IMDb

Starring: Ron Perlman, Malcolm McDowell, Vinnie Jones, Nicholas Braun

Neeyln (Vinnie Jones) has always been the loyal enforcer for crime boss Harris (Malcolm McDowell) back in London, taking care of problems and people that disrupt his illicit business. When Harris strikes a deal with an old friend -- American oilman Preston (Ron Perlman) -- they find themselves in the wild hills of West Virginia. Contracts are signed and the whiskey flows in celebration, but overnight Neelyn's girlfriend disappears, last seen with Preston's wayward son Junior. Lines are drawn between family and friends, but nothing will stop Neelyn from getting answers -- and retribution.

Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison

July 31 | Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Romany Malco, Regina Hall, Alkoya Brunson

Tijuana Jackson (ROMANY MALCO) is a man determined to move beyond his checkered past and achieve his ambition of becoming a world renowned motivational speaker. When asked to be the subject of a 10 minute student film, TJ leaps at the opportunity. Ten minutes turns into ten hours, and ten hours become ten life altering days of courage and inspiration. Determined to be more than a statistic with a pipe dream, TJ stops at nothing to earn the respect of his family, and crush (REGINA HALL), who is currently his probation officer, by becoming the success story they claimed he'd never be.

The Secret: Dare to Dream

July 31 | Drama, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, Jerry O'Connell

Based on the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret: Dare to Dream follows Miranda (Katie Holmes), a young widow trying to make ends meet while raising her three children and dating her boyfriend (Jerry O'Connell). A devastating storm brings an enormous challenge and a mysterious man, Bray (Josh Lucas), into Miranda's life. Bray reignites the family's spirit but, unbeknownst to Miranda, also holds an important secret - one that will change everything. With its timeless messages of hope, compassion, and gratitude, The Secret: Dare to Dream is an inspiring and heartwarming film that shows how positive thoughts can transform our lives.

Yes, God, Yes

July 28 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Christian Adam, Susan Blackwell, Alisha Boe

Growing up in the Midwest in the early 00s, sixteen-year-old Alice has always been a good Catholic. But when an innocent AOL chat turns racy, she discovers masturbation and is overwhelmed with guilt. Seeking redemption, she attends a mysterious religious retreat to try and suppress her urges, but it isn't easy, especially after a cute upperclassman starts flirting with her. Alice's sense of shame is spiraling when she uncovers a shocking truth about the retreat's most devout. Desperate and confused, she flees the retreat and meets an unlikely ally who offers an alternative view of what it means to be a good person. For the first time, Alice realizes she can decide for herself what to believe and finally gets the release she needs.

Woodland

July 28 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Amanda Tapping, Richard Harmon, Frank C. Turner

Set in 1989, Jake (Richard Harmon), an out-of-work photojournalist who struggles with addiction and a troubled past, takes a job as watchman of a wilderness lodge on a remote island in the Pacific Northwest, alongside veteran handyman Sparky (Philip Granger). Jake sets up a darkroom to develop the photos he shoots, which begin to reveal disturbing premonitions of their future.

Summerland

July 31 | Drama, War | IMDb

Starring: Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Penelope Wilton

Alice is a reclusive writer, resigned to a solitary life on the seaside cliffs of Southern England while World War II rages across the channel. When she opens her front door one day to find she's to adopt a young London evacuee named Frank, she's resistant. It's not long, however, before the two realize they have more in common in their pasts than Alice had assumed. Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Tom Courtenay star in this intensely emotional story of love's endurance in trying times.

Game of Death

July 14 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Sam Earle, Victoria Diamond, Emelia Hellman

Kill or be killed is the golden rule of the Game of Death. Sucks for seven millennials who ignored that rule. Now each one's head will explode unless they kill someone. Will they turn on each other to survive, or will this sunny day be the last for the innocent people of their middle-of-nowhere town?

The Fight

July 31 | Documentary | IMDb

Starring: Lee Gelernt, David Ho

At this defining moment in American history, THE FIGHT follows a scrappy team of heroic ACLU lawyers in an electrifying battle over abortion rights, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and voting rights.

Rebuilding Paradise

July 31 | Documentary | IMDb

Starring: Erin Brockovich-Ellis, Woody Culleton, Matt Gates

Filmmaker Ron Howard takes to the documentary genre, profiling the first responders and the families affected by the substantial wildfires that swept through Paradise, California in 2018. Open, honest, and emotional interviews unite with sobering newsreel footage to examine the human side of natural disaster.

Alone Wolf

July 5 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Cara Gee, Richard de Klerk, Lisa Roumain

Jonathan's apocalyptic view keeps him locked inside. Isolated, until he and his camera witness a murder on his doorstep.

July 24

Most Wanted

July 24 | Drama, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Josh Hartnett, Jim Gaffigan, Amanda Crew

Inspired by the gripping true story, an investigative journalist (Josh Hartnett) unravels a twisted case of entrapment wherein a guy from the wrong side of the tracks, Daniel (Antoine-Olivier Pilon), is forced into a dangerous drug deal against his will and is sentenced to 100 years in a Thai prison. As Daniel endures torture and abuse, the journalist must track down the shady undercover cops benefiting off the conspiracy, while also fighting for Daniel's freedom.

Babysplitters

July 24 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Danny Pudi, Emily C. Chang, Maiara Walsh, Eddie Alfano, Brian Thomas Smith, Mark Feuerstein

When two couples with mixed feelings about having kids hatch a plan to share one baby, it seems like the perfect compromise-until things spiral out of control.

Guest Artist

July 24 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: Jeff Daniels, Thomas Macias, Richard McWilliams

Director Timothy Busfield's intergenerational drama stars Jeff Daniels (the film's scriptwriter), Thomas Macias and Richard McWilliams. A disillusioned Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright travels to a small Michigan town, where he encounters a young aspiring playwright who idolizes him. His world-weary cynicism about his artistic career is challenged by the latter's youthful enthusiasm and optimism.

The Rental

July 24 | Horror, Mystery, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Anthony Molinari, Sheila Vand, Toby Huss, Jeremy Allen White

Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand star in this unnerving and sophisticated debut thriller from Dave Franco (Neighbors, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Disaster Artist).

Retaliation

July 24 | Thriller, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Orlando Bloom, Janet Montgomery, Charlie Creed-Miles

Orlando Bloom stars as Malky, a demolition worker whose life receives a seismic shock when, out drinking with friends at a local pub, he sees a disturbing figure from his past: the man he holds responsible for a traumatic childhood incident. Fueled by anger, Malky sets out on a path of vengeance--and discovers that no one can escape the consequences of their sins in this taut thriller.

Radioactive

July 24 | Biography, Drama, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Rosamund Pike, Yvette Feuer, Mirjam Novak

From the 1870s through our 21st century, Radioactive tells the story of pioneering scientist Marie Curie (Rosamund Pike) through her extraordinary life and her enduring legacies - the passionate partnerships, her shining scientific breakthroughs, and the darker consequences that followed.

The Kissing Booth 2

July 24 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney

In the sequel to 2018's The Kissing Booth, high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship with her dreamy boyfriend Noah, college applications, and a new friendship with a handsome classmate that could change everything.

The Room

July 21 | Horror, Drama, Mystery | IMDb

Starring: Olga Kurylenko, Kevin Janssens, Joshua Wilson

Matt and Kate buy an isolated house. While moving, they discover a strange room that grants them an unlimited number of material wishes. But, since Kate has had two miscarriages, what they miss the most is a child.

Amulet

July 24 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Imelda Staunton, Carla Juri, Angeliki Papoulia

An ex-soldier, living homeless in London, is offered a place to stay at a decaying house inhabited by a young woman and her dying mother. As he starts to fall for her, he cannot ignore his suspicion that something sinister is going on.

Fisherman's Friends

July 24 | Comedy, Drama, Musical, Family | IMDb

Starring: Daniel Mays, James Purefoy, Tuppence Middleton, David Hayman, Dave Johns, Sam Swainsbury, Maggie Steed, Vahid Gold, Christian Brassington, Noel Clarke

A fast-living, cynical London music executive (Danny Mays) heads to a remote Cornish village on a stag weekend where he's pranked by his boss (Noel Clarke) into trying to sign a group of shanty singing fishermen (led by James Purefoy). He becomes the ultimate 'fish out of water' as he struggles to gain the respect or enthusiasm of the unlikely boy band and their families (including Tuppence Middleton) who value friendship and community over fame and fortune. As he's drawn deeper into the traditional way of life he's forced to re-evaluate his own integrity and ultimately question what success really means.

Enter the Fat Dragon

July 15 | Action, Comedy (Cantonese with English subtitles) | IMDb

Starring: Donnie Yen, Niki Chow, Teresa Mo

Sent to Japan on a routine police escort, Officer Zhu is excited to have the chance to re-qualify for full time duty as a police officer. However, after a series of mishaps, the mission goes terribly wrong and the suspect Officer Zhu is escorting suffers a mysterious death. Zhu enlists the help of wok-wielding restaurant owner and a former undercover inspector to solve this murder mystery in the new best action comedy movie from martial arts superstar Donnie Yen.

The Runners

July 13 | Action | IMDb

Starring: Micah Lyons, Tom Sizemore, Glenn Morshower

After losing their parents in a car accident, Ryan must raise his rebellious teenage sister, Zoe. One night, Zoe sneaks out to a party and is abducted by a charming older boy who intends to sell her into the cartel for human trafficking. Now, Ryan and his best friend have just hours to track them down and save her before she is sold and dragged across the Mexican border, never to be seen again.

July 17

The Swing of Things

July 2 | Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Chord Overstreet, Olivia Culpo, Luke Wilson

Bad weather diverts Tom (Chord Overstreet, Glee) and Laura Jane from their Bahamas dream wedding. So, with friends, parents, and Laura's protective big brother (Luke Wilson, OLD SCHOOL), they land at a mystery hotel in Jamaica-which turns out to be a swinger's resort! Can the innocent couple avoid the nonstop booze, weed, naked bodies, and lusty dolphins long enough to make it to the altar? This righteous, raunchy laugh riot also stars Adelaide Kane (THE PURGE) and Jon Lovitz (SNL).

A Nice Girl Like You

July 17 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Lucy Hale, Mindy Cohn, Jackie Cruz

Based on a true story, A Nice Girl Like You follows Lucy Neal (Lucy Hale), a violinist who is thrown for a loop when she is dumped by her boyfriend after he accuses her of being "pornophobic." In order to prove him wrong, Lucy creates a rather wild sex-to-do list, sending her and her best friends (Mindy Cohn, Jackie Cruz and Adhir Kalyan) on a whirlwind and hysterical journey of self-discovery, friendship, and new love.

Ghosts of War

July 17 | Horror, Thriller, War | IMDb

Starring: Brenton Thwaites, Theo Rossi, Kyle Gallner

Five battle-hardened American soldiers are assigned to hold a French Chateau near the end of World War II. Formerly occupied by the Nazi high command, this unexpected respite quickly descends into madness when they encounter a supernatural enemy far more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield.

Fatal Affair

July 16 | Drama, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Nia Long, Omar Epps, Stephen Bishop

Ellie tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus after a brief encounter with an old friend, David, only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she'd realized.

Dirt Music

July 17 | Drama, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Kelly Macdonald, Garrett Hedlund, David Wenham

The stunning landscape of Western Australia is the backdrop for an impassioned tale of love and grief in Gregor Jordan's adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Tim Winton.

The Painted Bird

July 17 | Drama, War | IMDb

Starring: Petr Kotlár, Udo Kier, Stellan Skarsgård, Harvey Keitel, Lech Dyblik, Jitka Cvancarová

In an effort to save their child from the massive extermination of Jews, a Jewish couple send their son to hide in the countryside with a relative somewhere in Eastern Europe. The little boy's aunt dies unexpectedly and the stray child is suddenly forced to hit the road and make it on his own in a hostile world governed by hate, fear and violence. Struggling for pure survival, he journeys a world run by locals and villagers driven by prejudice, superstition and their own rules. When the war ends, however, his fight for survival is replaced by another struggle - a struggle he may not even be aware of, a struggle with himself, a struggle for his own soul, and his future...

Animation Outlaws

| Documentary | IMDb

Starring: Interviews with: Seth Green, 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Andrew Stanton, and others

Walt Disney said 'We have created characters and animated them in the dimension of depth, revealing through them to our perturbed world that the things we have in common far outnumber and outweigh those that divide us.' Outside of Walt himself there are few people who have brought together and united more animators in the history of the genre than Craig 'Spike' Decker and Mike Gribble, known to all as Spike & Mike. They created an animation festival that helped launch the careers of John Lasseter, Peter Lord, Will Vinton, Bill Plympton and Mike Judge to name just a few. Their Spike & Mike festival had an enormous impact on animation that was felt the world over. The festival was known as much for the breakthrough animation it presented as the outrageous antics of the founders.

The Sunlit Night

July 17 | Romance, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Jenny Slate, Zach Galifianakis, Gillian Anderson, David Paymer, Jessica Hecht

Set between New York City and the far north of Norway, The Sunlit Night follows American painter Frances and émigré Yasha as an unlikely pair who find each other in the Arctic circle. Frances has arrived to jumpstart her career while Yasha has come to bury his father in the land of the Vikings. Together under a sun that never quite sets, they bury the past and discover the future, and family, they didn't know they had.

Two Ways To Go West

July 17 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: James Liddell, Paul Gennaro, Drew Kenney, Levy Tran, Gino Caffarelli, Kathrine Narducci

After testing his sobriety at a bachelor party on the Vegas strip, Gavin, a recovered drug addict and former TV star and his childhood friends return to their hotel room. Gavin finds that his unresolved past with his friends and his "savior" girlfriend present much more of threat to his sobriety than the strip did. As the night escalates, Gavin and his friends are forced to face their demons within the walls of the hotel room...with or without each other's help.

Root of the Problem

July 14 | | IMDb

Starring: Claire Rankin, Sergio Di Zio, Chantal Perron

A plant left in a will becomes an unlikely and secret source of funds for Paul and his wife. They soon discover that easy cash isn't always the answer. A stunning turn will force them to search within their hearts for the root of the problem.

Easy Does It

July 17 | Adventure, Comedy, Crime | IMDb

Starring: Linda Hamilton, Bryan Batt, Dwight Henry, Ben Matheny, Matthew Martinez, Cory Dumesnil, Susan Gordon

Two small-town buddies and their accidental hostage careen across the 1970s Southwest on a treasure hunt turned crime spree. Easy Does It is a freewheeling road adventure about unlikely friendships and chasing down the American dream.

July 10

Greyhound

July 10 | Action, Drama, History | IMDb

Starring: Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham

Greyhound is an upcoming American war drama film directed by Aaron Schneider and starring Tom Hanks, who also wrote the screenplay. The film is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester. It also stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue. The film follows a US Navy Commander on his first war-time assignment in command of a multi-national escort group defending a merchant ship convoy under attack by submarines in early 1942 during the Battle of the Atlantic, only months after the U.S. officially entered World War II.

Palm Springs

July 10 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons

When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated as they are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

The Old Guard

July 10 | Action, Fantasy | IMDb

Starring: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari

Four undying warriors who've secretly protected humanity for centuries become targeted for their mysterious powers just as they discover a new immortal.

Relic

July 10 | Horror, Suspense | IMDb

Starring: Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin & Bella Heathcote

When elderly mother Edna inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam rush to their family's decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay's concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she's been clashes with Sam's unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back. As Edna's behavior turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her. With RELIC, first-time writer/director Natalie Erika James crafts an unforgettable new spin on the haunted-house movie.

Never Too Late

July 10 | Comedy, Drama, Romance | IMDb

Starring: James Cromwell, Jacki Weaver, Dennis Waterman

It has been a long time since Caine, Bronson, Angus and Wendell, aka, 'The Chain Breakers', escaped the torturous Vietnamese POW camp. They now find themselves sharing a new prison, The Hogan Hills Retirement Home for Returned Veterans. Each of the boys has an unrealized dream they want to achieve before it's too late. So, once again they band together to devise a plan to escape this new hell. But the rules of engagement have changed, in fact, they can't even remember what they were and that's half the problem.

Battlefield 2025

July 8 | Sci-Fi, Horror(-ish) | IMDb

Starring: Jose Rosete, Anna Harr, Dustin Leighton

Weekend campers, an escaped convict, young lovers and a police officer experience a night of terror when a hostile visitor from another world descends on a small Arizona town.

Guest of Honour

July 10 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: David Thewlis, Luke Wilson, Laysla De Oliveira

Jim (David Thewlis) and his daughter Veronica (Laysla De Oliveira), a high school music teacher, attempt to unravel their complicated histories and intertwined secrets in the latest film from Academy Award nominee Atom Egoyan (The Sweet Hereafter), which weaves through time exploring perception and penance, memory and forgiveness. A hoax instigated by an aggressive school bus driver (Rossif Sutherland) goes very wrong. Accused of abusing her position of authority with 17-year-old Clive (Alexandre Bourgeois) and another student, Veronica is imprisoned. Convinced that she deserves to be punished for crimes she committed at an earlier age, Veronica rebuffs her father's attempts to secure her early release. Confused and frustrated by her intransigence, Jim's anguish begins to impinge on his job. As a food inspector, he wields great power over small, family-owned restaurants. It's a power he doesn't hesitate to use. While preparing Jim's funeral, Veronica confides the secrets of her past to Father Greg (Luke Wilson), who may hold the final piece of this father-daughter puzzle.

Belzebuth

July 7 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Tobin Bell, Joaquín Cosio, Tate Ellington

After losing his family in an extremely tragic way, Detective Ritter must investigate a massacre at a school perpetrated by a student. What seemed like a pretty clear case becomes much more dense when a priest of the Vatican appears with another point of view.

Mighty Oak

July 7 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega, Alexa PenaVega

In the ensuing years from losing her vocalist brother in a car crash, a young guitar prodigy comes into play - which is left to speculation that he could be a reincarnation of her late brother.

Browse

July 10 | Horror, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Lukas Haas, Jocelin Donahue, Sarah Rafferty

A solitary man becomes convinced that someone hacked into all of his devices and that they're being used to manipulate and control him.

Money Plane

July 10 | Action, Crime, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Adam Copeland, Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane

A professional thief with $40 million in debt and his family's life on the line must commit one final heist - rob a futuristic airborne casino filled with the world's most dangerous criminals.

Parallax

July 10 | Sci-Fi, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Naomi Prentice, Nelson Ritthaler, Hattie Smith

A young artist wakes up in a life that she doesn't recognize, spending her time asleep haunted by nightmares of drowning in a black abysmal void. As she begins to uncover the truths of the life that she's found herself in, the gravity of her failing reality weighs heavily on her psychological identity and the reliability of her sanity is called into question.

Archive

July 10 | Sci-Fi, Suspense | IMDb

Starring: Rhona Mitra, Theo James, Toby Jones

2038: George Almore is working on a true human-equivalent AI. His latest prototype is almost ready. This sensitive phase is also the riskiest. Especially as he has a goal that must be hidden at all costs: being reunited with his dead wife.

V O L I T I O N

July 10 | Sci-Fi, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Adrian Glynn McMorran, Magda Apanowicz, John Cassini

A man afflicted with clairvoyance tries to change his fate when a series of events leads to a vision of his own imminent murder.

Viena and the Fantomes

July 10 | Drama, Music, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Dakota Fanning, Evan Rachel Wood, Jon Bernthal, Zoë Kravitz

Viena, a beautiful, young roadie, travels with the Fantomes, an edgy post-punk band, as they tour through America in the 1980s. What starts out as a wild ride of concerts and parties quickly descends into an alcohol and drug induced haze. Viena finds herself trapped in a dangerous love triangle between a good-natured roadie and an unbalanced band member, as she is forced to find her own means of survival--no matter the cost.

July 3

Hamilton

July 3 | Musical, Biography, Drama, History | IMDb

Starring: Daveed Diggs, Renée Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Chris Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of "Hamilton" combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Force of Nature

June 30 | Action, Crime, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson, David Zayas, Stephanie Cayo, Wil Catlett, Swen Temmel, Tyler Jon Olsen

A group of thieves scheme to pull off an elaborate heist during a hurricane. But their carefully-designed plan quickly begins to fall apart when a police officer attempts to evacuate everybody in the building.

The Outpost

July 3 | Action, Drama, History, War | IMDb

Starring: Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones

Based on true events. A team of U.S. soldiers stationed at the deadliest outpost in Afghanistan are relentlessly attacked by an overwhelming force of Taliban insurgents. Their fight for survival is the ultimate display of American valor.

Desperados

July 3 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp, Lamorne Morris

After drunkenly sending a cringeworthy email, hopeless romantic Wes heads to Mexico with her best friends to erase the note before her new love reads it.

Four Kids and It

June 30 | Family, Fantasy | IMDb

Starring: Russell Brand, Michael Caine, Paula Patton, Matthew Goode, Teddie Malleson-Allen, Ashley Aufderheide

New couple Alice and David take their less than enthusiastic children on a family holiday in a Cornwall cottage to meet each other for the first time. The holiday takes an unexpected turn when the kids discover a magical (and very grumpy!) Psammead on the local beach, a creature with the power to grant wishes. They also meet local oddball Tristan, who wants to capture the Psammead for his own gain. The ensuing adventure brings the new siblings together and teaches them to accept their parents new found happiness.

Top Gunner

June 23 | Action, War | IMDb

Starring: Eric Roberts, Carol Anne Watts, Julian Cavett

At an isolated United States Air Force base located in a rural community, several newly-minted pilots stumble upon intelligence detailing the Russian military's plot to steal a sophisticated bio-weapon capable of altering the human genome. It is up to the rookies to thwart the Russians and their scheme to unleash a dangerous pathogen on the rest of the world. Directed by Daniel Lusko. Julian Cavett, Reavis Dorsey, and Shayne Hartigan co-star.

June 26

Irresistible

June 26 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper

Written and directed by Jon Stewart, Irresistible is a comedy about what happens when a small Wisconsin town becomes the main attraction of our political circus. After the Democrat's top strategist Gary (Steve Carell) sees a video of a retired Marine Colonel (Chris Cooper) standing up for the rights of his town's undocumented workers, Gary believes he has found the key to winning back the Heartland. However, when the Republicans counter him by sending in his brilliant nemesis Faith (Rose Byrne), what started out as a local race quickly becomes an out-of-control and hilarious fight for the soul of America.

Run With The Hunted

June 26 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Ron Perlman, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Michael Pitt

Oscar, a young boy, commits a noble murder and is forced to run away from his rural hometown, leaving behind his best friend, Loux. 15 years later, he has forgotten his past and become the leader of a band of lost children. Loux takes it upon herself to find the boy who saved her life.

My Spy

June 26 (Amazon Prime Video) | Action, Comedy, Family | IMDb

Starring: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Parisa Fitz-Henley

MY SPY follows JJ a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ's cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie's disarming charm and wit.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

June 26 (Netflix) | Comedy, Music | IMDb

Starring: Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan

When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.

The Ghost of Peter Sellers

June 6 | Documentary, Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Peter Medak, Joe Dunne, Simon van der Borgh

The Ghost of Peter Sellers is a feature length documentary directed by Peter Medak that tells the tale of his ill-fated Hollywood 17th Century pirate comedy shot in Cyprus, starring Peter Sellers and Spike Milligan in 1973.

June 19

You Should Have Left

June 18 | Horror, Mystery & Suspense | IMDb

Starring: Kevin Bacon, Amanda Seyfried, Avery Essex

Theo Conroy (Kevin Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Amanda Seyfried) is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past. In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo's grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.

Miss Juneteenth

Turquoise Jones is a single mom who holds down a household, a rebellious teenager, and pretty much everything that goes down at Wayman's BBQ & Lounge. Turquoise is also a bona fide beauty queen--she was once crowned Miss Juneteenth, a title commemorating the day slaves in Texas were freed--two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Life didn't turn out as beautifully as the title promised, but Turquoise, determined to right her wrongs, is cultivating her daughter, Kai, to become Miss Juneteenth, even if Kai wants something else. Starring: Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze

June 19

Drama

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

| Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

2 Minutes of Fame

After his impressions of a comedian named Marques (Katt Williams) make him an online sensation, Deandre (Jay Pharoah) goes to L.A. with dreams of stand-up stardom. But his girlfriend (Keke Palmer) needs him to be a stand-up guy and help raise their young son. Marques, the reigning king of comedy, isn't about to give up his throne, and plots a rude-and hilarious-awakening for Deandre in this laugh-out-loud comedy with a heart. Starring: Jay Pharoah, Katt Williams, RonReaco Lee, Deon Cole, Keke Palmer, Andy Allo

Babyteeth

One family juggles first love, suburban malaise, and heavy pharmaceuticals in this moving and fresh comedy. Eliza Scanlen and Ben Mendelsohn star. Starring: Eliza Scanlen, Ben Mendelsohn, Toby Wallace

Sniper: Assassin's End

Legendary sniper Thomas Beckett and his son, Special Ops Sniper Brandon Beckett, are on the run from the CIA, Russian Mercenaries, and a Yakuza-trained assassin with sniper skills that rival both legendary sharp shooters. Starring: Chad Michael Collins, Sayaka Akimoto, Tom Berenger

A Soldier's Revenge

Haunted by wartime horrors, Civil War soldier-turned-bounty-hunter Frank Connor (Neal Bledsoe) spends his time post-war polishing off two things: whiskey and fugitives. When two desperate children arrive on his doorstep and enlist his help to find their missing mother (AnnaLynne McCord), Frank must face his past in order to take down the notorious Major Briggs, with whom he has a score all his own to settle. Starring: Neal Bledsoe, Val Kilmer, Jake Busey, AnnaLynne McCord, Rob Mayes

Selfie Dad

Ben Marcus "Michael Jr.", a former stand-up comic in a midlife crisis, tries to become a social media star until he and his family are radically challenged by the Bible. Starring: Michael Jr., Chonda Pierce, James Denton

June 19

Comedy, Family, Religion

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

| Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn

This film explores infamous attorney Roy Cohn's rise to power and how his influence continues to rule today. Starring: Peter Manso, Ivy Meeropol, Michael Meeropol

Wasp Network

Wasp Network is a 2019 internationally co-produced drama film, written and directed by Olivier Assayas, based upon the book The Last Soldiers on the Cold War by Fernando Morais. It stars Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramírez, Gael García Bernal, Ana de Armas and Wagner Moura. It tells the story of Cuban spies in American territory during the 1990s. Starring: Ana de Armas, Penélope Cruz, Wagner Moura, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Édgar Ramírez

June 19 (Netflix) | Other services: unknown

Thriller, Drama

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

| Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Netflix

Da 5 Bloods

Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide. Starring: Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters

Outback

Outback tells the terrifying tale of a young couple lost in the wilderness and fighting for survival. Wade and Lisa head to Australia hoping to recharge their failing romance. When their GPS fails, they leave their car and head off on foot to find a new route. As night falls, they must spend the night in the bush without food, water, or weapons, surrounded by snakes, scorpions, and wild dogs. Now, one decision could mean the difference between life... and certain death. Starring: Lauren Lofberg, Taylor Wiese, Brendan Donoghue

Becky

Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house. Starring: Lulu Wilson, Kevin James, Joel McHale

June 12

The King of Staten Island

Scott (SNL's Pete Davidson) has been a case of arrested development since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He's now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow, HBO's Euphoria) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar® -winner Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with his buddies and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey. When his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter, it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps towards moving forward in life. Starring: Pete Davidson, Bel Powley, Ricky Velez

Infamous

Living in a small Florida town and working at a diner was never Arielle's (Bella Thorne) dream life. She's always wanted more. Fame. Popularity. Admiration. When she falls for a recently paroled young criminal named Dean (Jake Manley), she drags him back into a life of danger, learning that posting their criminal exploits on social media is an easy way to viral fame. Obsessed with their rising number of followers, they embark on a dangerous adventure together that leads to robbery, cop chases and even murder. Heading to Hollywood, the City of Stars, they will realize what it takes to become famous and have to decide if this dangerous lifestyle is really worth it.

Starring: Bella Thorne, Jake Manley, Amber Riley, Marisa Coughlan

Artemis Fowl

Based on the first two books in author Eoin Colfer wildly popular children's fantasy series, Walt Disney Studios' Artemis Fowl tells the story of adolescent criminal genius Artemis, who captures a vicious fairy, and attempts to harness her magical powers in a bid to rescue his family.

Starring: Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad

June 9 (Disney+) | Theatrical and other streaming services: unknown

Adventure, Family

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

| Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Disney+

Think Like a Dog

Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox star in this whimsical family comedy about a boy and his dog, and a science project that will change all of their lives forever. Think Like a Dog follows 12-year-old Oliver (Gabriel Bateman), a tech prodigy whose middle-school science fair experiment goes awry, creating a telepathic connection between him and his furry friend, Henry. The bond brings Oliver and Henry even closer as they join forces to comically overcome complications at school, and help Oliver's parents rekindle their marriage along the way.

Starring: Gabriel Bateman, Josh Duhamel, Megan Fox, Kunal Nayyar, Julia Jones

Return to Hardwick

The 93rd Bomb Group was arguably the most decorated, most traveled and most effective bomb group of WWII. Helping to cripple Hitler's Europe from the air, they executed some of the most daring bombing raids of the war. Along with the group's rich history, sons, daughters and grandchildren travel to England and explore the 93rd's long forgotten air base - Hardwick Aerodrome 104.

Starring: Michael Cudlitz

Burden

When a museum celebrating the Ku Klux Klan opens in a South Carolina town, the idealistic Reverend Kennedy strives to keep the peace even as he urges the group's Grand Dragon to disavow his racist past.

Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live.

The Climb

August 20 (?) | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin, Gayle Rankin

Kyle and Mike are best friends who share a close bond -- until Mike sleeps with Kyle's fiancée. The Climb is about a tumultuous but enduring relationship between two men across many years of laughter, heartbreak and rage. It is also the story of real-life best friends who turn their profound connection into a rich, humane and frequently uproarious film about the boundaries (or lack thereof) in all close friendships.

The Broken Hearts Gallery

August 7 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar

What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you've ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

Words on Bathroom Walls

August 21 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: AnnaSophia Robb, Walton Goggins, Taylor Russell

WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS tells the story of witty and introspective Adam (Charlie Plummer), who appears to be your typical young adult -- a little unkempt with raging hormones and excited about a future pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year following an incident in chemistry class, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness. Sent to a Catholic academy to finish out his term, Adam has little hope of fitting in and just wants to keep his illness secret until he can enroll in culinary school. But when he meets outspoken and fiercely intelligent Maya (Taylor Russell), there is an instant soulful and comforting connection. As their romance deepens, she inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his condition. Now, with the love and support of his girlfriend and family, Adam is hopeful for the very first time that he can see the light and triumph over the challenges that lie ahead.

For as long as theaters remain closed, movie studios will continue to release more home premieres. We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro