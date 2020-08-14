One of the good things about Google Play Movies is that if you have a whole bunch of OTT apps or streaming subscriptions, the app will actually link you to those services if the shows you're looking for are available there. Three new services are now being recognized: DC Universe, Epix Now, and Pluto TV. But those services won't be prompted for everyone at the same time.

Android Police tipster Ramit sent us this screenshot for the Play Movies listing of "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" with the Pluto TV integration on it. He was also able to install the Pluto TV app without moving to the Play Store landing page — we weren't able to see that deep of an integration, but were prompted to use the Pluto TV app to watch the show once we installed said app.

As a free OTT app, Pluto TV is not listed in the app's Manage services tab whereas DCU and Epix are. Those subscriptions start at $8 and $6 a month, respectively.