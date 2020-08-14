The Pixel 4a is undoubtedly an incredible value on the smartphone market right now, but its weakest point is still its maker — Google. The search giant has messed up the logistics so often in its relatively short existence in the smartphone space that we’ve frankly lost count. The brand-new Pixel 4a couldn’t avoid the inevitable either, but Google’s latest snafu sounds fresh; hear me out. The company is asking its Canadian customers to ship back their existing phones more than a week before the Pixel 4a is expected to reach them.

One of our tipsters from Canada reached out to give us a first-hand account of what’s going on with the Pixel 4a’s trade-in deals there. Those who pre-ordered the phone have already started receiving their trade-in kits that expire a month from when they were dispatched — it’s September 3 in our tipster’s case and for anyone who pre-ordered on launch date. But guess what, the Pixel 4a doesn’t ship in Canada until September 10, with deliveries expected only by mid-September. And if that wasn’t enough, your old phone will lose trade-in value after that 30-day window closes. Rubbing it in is the instruction document that is provided with these kits to help transfer your data to your new device.

In a sane world, trade-ins are sent back after­ you’ve received your new phone, or exchanged on the spot if you’re in a store. We looked for a similar logistics goof-up on Google’s part in other markets where Pixel 4a pre-orders are live, but nothing came out as silly as it is in Canada. Our tipster also tried their luck with Google’s support, only to receive the temple response: “we’ll try our best.” At this point, they’re considering canceling the existing order and placing a new one sometime around when the 4a is really set to start shipping in Canada. This might also be the only option for others who are facing a similar issue, unless Google comes up with a solution.