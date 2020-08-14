Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones are finally officially official, and you can pre-order them now for $350. If that seems a touch high, consider grabbing the previous model instead. The Sony WH-1000XM3 offer almost everything the XM4 do, and they're significantly cheaper. Right now, you can nab a pair on Newegg for $227, $123 under MSRP and $50 less than Newegg's usual going rate.

Compared to the newer XM4, the biggest thing these XM3 headphones lack is multi-point connection — the ability to maintain a Bluetooth connection to two devices at once to switch between them more seamlessly. Their call quality and noise canceling are also not quite as good as the newer version. Still, if none of those things matter to you, they're a great deal at this price.

This price is only good for the day, so if you've been thinking about the WH-1000XM3, don't dilly-dally. Hit the link below to get your discount headphones.