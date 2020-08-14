Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy Watch3 a couple days ago after plenty of leaks and speculation, but we're not done with the Watch3 news just yet. The Samsung Health app is currently being updated to support VO2max monitoring, and the FDA has approved its electrocardiogram (ECG) functionality for the US.

The Samsung Health app that Samsung phones and smartwatches use has been updated with a few things, but the headliner in the changelog is VO2max support (the maximum rate of oxygen consumption measured during incremental exercise, according to Wikipedia). Given that the American Heart Association began recommending that V02max be regularly checked as a clinical vital sign in 2016, this feature should prove useful for many Watch3 owners. If you need the APK, we've got Samsung Health 6.11.0.061 over at APK Mirror, available for download, but you'll also need to update your watch's firmware to take advantage of these features. The 80MB OTA will roll out in stages, and you'll get a notification on your phone once it's there for you. It also includes advanced running stats and more details on blood oxygen.

Image: Reddit.

Here's the rest of the Samsung Health changelog, which includes a "Personalized Sleep Score" and the ability to invite contacts:

WHAT'S NEW

*While running with a Galaxy Watch3, you can now monitor your VO2max and other advanced metrics.

*Track your sleep using the Galaxy Watch3 and receive a Personalized Sleep Score with suggestions to improve your sleep quality

*Now you can invite your friends in Contacts in the Together Tab.

*Various bug fixes and improvements applied.

In related news, the Watch3's electrocardiogram feature has been approved by the FDA for US use. Previously, Samsung had said that blood pressure and ECG monitoring would not be available in the US until FDA clearance was received. For those unfamiliar, ECG monitoring measures the user's heart rhythm for irregularities.

Now that ECG monitoring has been cleared, we're waiting on blood pressure monitoring approval from the FDA. Here's hoping that comes soon as well.