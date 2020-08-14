Welcome to Friday, everyone. Today's list is on the smaller side, which is unusual for a Friday, but sometimes you have to take what's given. Luckily there are still a few quality standouts to share with everyone today. So if you're into enjoyable sandbox survival games, Crashlands is currently available at a discount. If you're more a golf fan, then I can definitely recommend the sale on Golf Peaks, and if you're more interested in puzzler, then the sale Swim Out should suit your needs perfectly. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 11 temporarily free and 28 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Face Video Morph Animator HD $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day Numberwiz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days Emazao Crop and Livestock $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Retro O Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours

