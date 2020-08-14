Welcome to Friday, everyone. Today's list is on the smaller side, which is unusual for a Friday, but sometimes you have to take what's given. Luckily there are still a few quality standouts to share with everyone today. So if you're into enjoyable sandbox survival games, Crashlands is currently available at a discount. If you're more a golf fan, then I can definitely recommend the sale on Golf Peaks, and if you're more interested in puzzler, then the sale Swim Out should suit your needs perfectly. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 11 temporarily free and 28 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Face Video Morph Animator HD $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Numberwiz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Emazao Crop and Livestock $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Zombie Defence Premium : Tap Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Summer Pro - Ad Free $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Fight: Sword Battle - Action RPG Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP] WeaponWar : Idle Merge Weapon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- INFLUENCE pro - Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Retro O Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
Sale
Apps
- Incredible Note Pro(Add-On) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pulsar Music Player Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roster-Calendar Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- BabyMagica $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Crashlands $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 2 days
- Levelhead $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 2 days
- Swim Out $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Wanna Survive $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wolf and Eggs game for watches $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Heidi: Mountain Adventures - Kids Puzzle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vodobanka Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fluid Simulation - Trippy Stress Reliever $2.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Golf Peaks $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- inbento $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Surviving Titan $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Let's Break Stuff! Premium $2.12 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- R.B.I. Baseball 20 $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Xenomorph Genocide Alien Invasion👾Kill All Humans $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Light: Dark Omen (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Myths of the World: The Heart of Desolation (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Dreamatorium of Dr. Magnus 2 (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Verticons Icon Pack $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Color OS - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MiUX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments