Gas station payment terminals are rarely sanitary in the best of times, and 2020 is emphatically not that time. Folks here in the States that prefer a contactless system can now enjoy the convenience of Waze-integrated contactless payments at participating Exxon, Mobile, and Shell locations. Just link Waze with a gas station network's payment app, and you'll get a notification the next time you drive into one.
The contactless payment notifications should look like this.
Stuff like rewards still work, so you don't have to worry about losing out on points or discounts. Waze will also prompt (read: advertise) the relevant contactless payment apps when you pull into participating gas stations, prompting you to download it.
Interested parties can pull down the relevant apps ahead of time to get ready.
You might still have to get out of the car to, like, pump the actual gas, but it should minimize the amount of time you spend poking those dirty screens and ratty old buttons.
Press Release
Waze Announces Contactless Fuel Payments Integration with ExxonMobil and Shell
Drivers in the US will be able to pay at the pump using the Waze app
NEW YORK, NY - August 13, 2020 - Today, Waze, the platform bringing together communities on and off the road, announces the nationwide rollout of its Fuel Payments integration with ExxonMobil and Shell. Drivers using Waze in the United States will be able to seamlessly link from Waze to fuel partner apps for contactless payments at participating Exxon, Mobil, and Shell stations.
When drivers pull into participating Exxon, Mobil, or Shell stations and come to a complete stop, they will see a notification within the Waze app prompting them to safely and securely pay using fuel partners’ respective contactless payment apps -- the Exxon Mobil Rewards+™ app or the Shell app -- and earn rewards through their corresponding loyalty programs. If the driver does not have the fuel partner’s app installed, the Waze integration will direct them to download it from their device’s app store. After payment, users are redirected back to Waze for a safe, seamless, and rewarding experience, all while minimizing time and contact with screens and pinpads at the pump.
“Waze is committed to continuing to help businesses leverage innovative technology to adapt, evolve, and engage with customers. We’re thrilled to help advertisers leverage contactless payments, beginning with two leaders in the fuel industry, ExxonMobil and Shell,” said Andrew Kandel, Waze US Country Manager. “We’re proud to be collaborating with them, alongside our community, to bring this feature to life for drivers and businesses, as they adjust to the changing landscape.”
“The new Waze integration expands upon our long history of providing consumers with innovative and secure payment methods such as with our Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app,” said Eric Carmichael, Americas Fuels Marketing Manager for ExxonMobil. “Now that secure contactless payments are more important than ever, we look forward to providing the Waze community their best fueling experience.”
“In the current environment, we understand that our customers may wish to limit interactions and touchpoints during their fueling experience,” said Iris Hill, US Marketing Technology Manager for Shell. “The integration with the Shell app enables a secure, contactless, and rewarding payment experience so the Waze community can save on every fill-up with the Fuel Rewards® program and get back on the road quickly and safely.”
For more information, or to download the Waze app, please visit this link.
###
About Waze
Waze is where people and technology meet to solve transportation challenges. It's a platform that empowers communities to contribute road data, edit Waze maps, and carpool to improve the way we move about the world. Thanks to Wazers everywhere, Waze is able to partner with municipalities and transit authorities to reduce traffic and congestion—leveraging current infrastructure while impacting city planning.
A world with better transportation doesn't have to be in the distant future. By harnessing the power of community to reverse negative trends in transportation, Waze can create a world where traffic is history.
About ExxonMobil
ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.
Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Shell
Shell Oil Company is an affiliate of the Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 17,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future.
About Fuel Rewards
The Fuel Rewards® program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions powers and runs the Fuel Rewards program that serves more than 20 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to date. As a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at over 12,000 Shell locations across the United States. To learn more about the Fuel Rewards program and to become an issuing partner, visit www.fuelingloyalty.com.
Comments