Android 11 brings a whole new look to the power menu — not just for reboots and shutdowns anymore, users will be able to change their tap-to-pay card on the fly and even control their smart home devices, too. tinyCam, a third-party monitoring app for smart home cameras, is trying to take full advantage of that space as it beta tests live monitoring from right within the power menu.

tinyCam developer Alexey Vasilyev posted a demo video of how the feature would work on the app's dedicated subreddit.

Users would be able to select cameras linked to their tinyCam PRO app — it's a $4 one-time payment — and would be able to access live views of those cameras straight from the quick access control panel. As the implementation currently stands though, it appears as though a couple of back-end modules need to be activated from the device menu in order to make things work — not the most graceful workflow, but it's progress.

Any app would be able to make full use of the Quick Access Device Controls API with a so-called StatelessTemplate that conveys functionality, but doesn't give much information about the state of the device from the overview (sounds about right). And we've definitely seen a few concepts thrown around before, including one from Tasker developer Joao which lets users launch a task with the tap of a button.

In the meantime, tinyCam 14.6 brings Telegram alerts for camera detections, so it appears Vasilyev isn't content with standing still with this one. We can't wait for the stable release.