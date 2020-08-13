iFixit has a video teardown on the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds and it turns out that they're easy to get into — just a Phillips screw in each bud and some bracket clips for each half of the buds. Adhesive, a repair shop's worst nightmare, is used sparingly to keep certain component clusters together. We're still talking about a very small item that will be easy to sublimate with too much force, but the plug-and-play nature of it all helps. The same goes for the wireless charging case.

The outlet gave the Buds Live an 8 out of 10 repairability score — it beats the 7 that Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ got and the horror show of Apple's AirPods.

One Easter egg iFixit was able to pick up on was the cable print Samsung put in each bud... or "bean."