The OnePlus 7 and 7T series had fallen behind in updates over the past few months, as the OP7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro remained stuck on the May security patch. Thankfully, all phones are receiving an OxygenOS update with newer security fixes and a few small features.
The newest update carries version number 10.3.4 in India, regardless of the device model. In other regions, though, the version number varies: 10.0.7 for the 7 and 7 Pro, 10.0.12 for the 7T, and 10.0.10 for the 7T Pro. No matter the number, it contains nearly the same changes: the July 2020 security patch level, integrated support for OnePlus Buds, and a few bug fixes.
- System
- Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection
- Provided a variety of clock styles for you. You can customize on your own. (Go to Settings>Customization>Clock style)
- Fixed the issue that double tap could not wake up the screen in some settings
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.07
- Reading mode
- Added the Chromatic effect option to adapt color range and saturation intelligently for a better reading experience (Settings - Display - Reading mode - Turn on reading mode - Chromatic effect)
- Bluetooth
- It has adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement
- Network
- Fixed the wrong display of names of inserted SIM cards from different carriers
As usual, the update is a staged rollout, so it has been pushed to a small number of devices before everyone gets it. If you want the update now, you may be able to use tools like OxygenOS Updater (linked below) to download it immediately. You can also grab the file manually from the links below and follow the usual OnePlus instructions to flash it on your phone:
- OnePlus 7 (UK) - 2.00 GB
- OnePlus 7 Pro - 2.10 GB
- OnePlus 7T - 2.55 GB
- OnePlus 7T Pro (UK) - 2.61 GB
