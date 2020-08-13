After months of anticipation, Microsoft formally announced the Surface Duo for pre-order yesterday. It's a pretty unique device with dual 5.6-inch AMOLED screens, Surface Pen support, and a 360-degree hinge — but that's not all it's got going for it. Microsoft has revealed that it plans to keep the device updated for as long as Google's own Pixel devices: 3 years of OS upgrades and security patches.
This means that the Surface Duo is going to outlive most other Android phones released this year when it comes to software and security. Google has committed to 3 years of major OS and security updates since the Pixel 2 launch in 2017, and Samsung recently confirmed that it's planning on doing the same thing. However, most Android flagships from other manufacturers are lucky to get 2 years of major OS update support.
Microsoft is also saying that the phone will come with an unlockable bootloader for easy rooting and ROM-ing. The Surface Duo is breaking convention in plenty of other ways, too, to the point where we may have to rethink our understanding of what makes a phone. The Surface Duo is available for pre-order now for (gulp) $1,399. It may be a steep price to pay, but it gets you one of the most fascinating pieces of hardware in a while, and now we know it'll stay fresh for a full 3 years. Maybe by the time 2023 rolls around, it'll be time to upgrade to a tri-screen device.
- Source:
- XDA Developers
