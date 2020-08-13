Google's Pixel 4a has landed, and now our sights are firmly set on the flagship follow-up to last year's Pixel 4. But 2020 has been a year of change for Google and the Pixel lineup, and that extends to the Pixel 5. The details that have leaked so far would sound ridiculous in 2019, but so far as we know, they're all true.

What will it look like?

We've had surprisingly few reliable Pixel 5 leaks so far. Google gave us what we believe is an official glimpse on August 3rd when it teased the upcoming Pixel 5 and 4a 5G:

The Pixel 5 is probably the more textured, smaller phone on the left.

A month before that, @xleaks7 published a handful of renders based on leaked CADs (via Pigtou) that show what we consider a plausible design, though some of the particulars like the lack of a chin, colors, and the depth of the fingerprint sensor could be a bit off:

All images via Pigtou.

The industrial design is immediately identifiable as a Pixel, if you've seen the Pixel 4 and leaked renders of the Pixel 4a XL Pixel 4a 5G. The rear camera configuration appears unchanged compared to the Pixel 4, and it looks like it will have a similar overall physical design, with a coated (presumably metal) midframe and glass draped fore and aft.

That said, there are a few big changes that other details have corroborated, like the return of a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back. We're also pretty sure that it won't have Soli, and face unlock probably isn't possible without a bezel to house the stereoscopic cameras and IR lighting required — all things that a near bezel-less display like the one above wouldn't allow. We do get one of those snazzy modern hole-punch front-facing cameras, though, like the Pixel 4a.

As we get closer to the anticipated release this fall, the rate of leaks should pick up.

One phone or two?

Probably just one. While earlier this spring, we thought "bramble" might be a Pixel 5 XL, more recent developments point to it being the Pixel 4a 5G. (The Pixel lineup is weird now.)

What are the specs?

There are still some unknowns, and the particulars are a bit too vague to publish a full spec sheet, but we've got a few details about the Pixel 5's internals.

We know it will have a Snapdragon 765G chipset — the same as the recent OnePlus Nord, Moto Edge, and Vivo X50 Pro. While that means it might not have "flagship" level performance like some thousand dollar phones packing the Snapdragon 865, we're not worried.

Based on some information dug up in Android 11, the Pixel 5 will probably have reverse wireless charging for topping up other devices. I also expect the camera configuration will be similar (if not identical) to last year's Pixel 4. Google's slow to change when it comes to its cameras — and honestly, it doesn't need to, the results are so good.

According to renders, it also marks a return of the capacitive fingerprint sensor, which brings us to...

What features will it lose versus the Pixel 4?

Based on what we've seen so far, we're pretty confident that the Pixel 5 will lose a few features compared to the Pixel 4. With the new edge-to-edge screen design, there's no real space left in the bezels. That means a more svelte design, but it also means we're probably losing both Soli's Motion Sense gestures and face unlock — all those sensors need some serious space, and hence the Pixel 4's bezelicious forehead. Unless Google is somehow able to embed them beneath the screen (which is pretty unlikely), you can probably count them out.

There's just no space for all those sensors.

We're also pretty sure there won't be an "XL" version of the Pixel 5.

Will it have 5G?

Yes. The Snapdragon 765G chipset supports 5G, so the Pixel 5 should support 5G networks — if you care. We don't.

How much will it cost?

Pricing hasn't leaked. However, a recent survey likely attributed to Google asked respondents to compare a $349 "Google Pixel Phone" to a $699 "Premium Google Pixel Phone." While there's no way to be sure it was a genuine poll from Google, given that Google is moving to a less-expensive chipset and given the frequent complaints about flagship Pixel pricing in the last few years, a $700 price tag seems plausible — or, at least, possible.

When will it come out?

On October 8th. Google outed the formal announcement date on its French blog, saying that pre-orders would open on October 8th. Historically, you've been able to pre-order Pixels on the date of their announcement, so we give it good odds a Made by Google event (or, more likely, a webcast) will probably happen on October 8th — barring any changes. This has been a year of delays for Google, so that date could be pushed back.

Also note, Google has been upfront that the Pixel 5 isn't coming to India or Singapore at all.