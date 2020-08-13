Google will usually adjust its Maps speed limit support for a handful of countries every so often. Last we saw, Google had upgraded it in nine regions, but downgraded it in nine others. This time around, many more regions are involved — 18 regions, including the US, have had their speed limit coverage improved, but a whopping 100 others have had theirs worsened.
Being a primarily US-based site, the biggest news for us is the US being upgraded from "approximate" to "good" data quality and availability; a few other regions, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Russia, South Africa, and Turkey have also seen the same improvement. The US was actually downgraded from "good" to "approximate" quality back in 2018, but it's finally bounced back.
Without further ado, here are the 100 regions that have had their speed limit quality downgraded:
Downgrade: Approximate -> Low / not available
- Albania
- American Samoa
- Anguilla
- Antarctica
- Antigua & Barbuda
- Aruba
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Bhutan
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Botswana
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- British Virgin Islands
- Cape Verde
- Caribbean Netherlands
- Cayman Islands
- China
- Colombia
- Cook Islands
- Curaçao
- Cyprus
- Dominica
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- French Guiana
- French Polynesia
- French Southern Territories
- Georgia
- Gibraltar
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Guadeloupe
- Guernsey
- Guinea
- Isle of Man
- Israel
- Jamaica
- Jersey
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Maldives
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Martinique
- Mayotte
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Montserrat
- Nauru
- New Caledonia
- Nicaragua
- Niue
- Norfolk Island
- North Macedonia
- Palau
- Palestine
- Panama
- Philippines
- Pitcairn Islands
- Puerto Rico
- Réunion
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Sint Maarten
- Solomon Islands
- South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands
- St. Barthélemy
- St. Helena
- St. Kitts & Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Martin
- St. Pierre & Miquelon
- Svalbard & Jan Mayen
- São Tomé & Príncipe
- Tokelau
- Tonga
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Turks & Caicos Islands
- U.S. Outlying Islands
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- United Arab Emirates
- Uruguay
- Vanuatu
- Vatican City
- Wallis & Futuna
- Western Sahara
Downgrade: Good -> Approximate
- Andorra
Downgrade: Good -> Low / not available
- Åland Islands
And here are the 18 or so regions, most of which are pretty populous, that have been upgraded:
Upgrade: Approximate -> Good
- Argentina
- Australia
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Czech Republic
- Estonia
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Russia
- South Africa
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- United States
Upgrade: Low / not available -> Approximate
- Hong Kong
Upgrade: Low / not available -> Good
- Singapore
We've never seen so many changes in one site update, but here we are. You can see Google's full list at the source link below.
