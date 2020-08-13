Google will usually adjust its Maps speed limit support for a handful of countries every so often. Last we saw, Google had upgraded it in nine regions, but downgraded it in nine others. This time around, many more regions are involved — 18 regions, including the US, have had their speed limit coverage improved, but a whopping 100 others have had theirs worsened.

Being a primarily US-based site, the biggest news for us is the US being upgraded from "approximate" to "good" data quality and availability; a few other regions, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Russia, South Africa, and Turkey have also seen the same improvement. The US was actually downgraded from "good" to "approximate" quality back in 2018, but it's finally bounced back.

Without further ado, here are the 100 regions that have had their speed limit quality downgraded:

Downgrade: Approximate -> Low / not available Albania

American Samoa

Anguilla

Antarctica

Antigua & Barbuda

Aruba

Bahamas

Barbados

Belarus

Belize

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Botswana

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cape Verde

Caribbean Netherlands

Cayman Islands

China

Colombia

Cook Islands

Curaçao

Cyprus

Dominica

Egypt

El Salvador

Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)

Faroe Islands

Fiji

French Guiana

French Polynesia

French Southern Territories

Georgia

Gibraltar

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Guernsey

Guinea

Isle of Man

Israel

Jamaica

Jersey

Kiribati

Kosovo

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Maldives

Malta

Marshall Islands

Martinique

Mayotte

Micronesia

Moldova

Montenegro

Montserrat

Nauru

New Caledonia

Nicaragua

Niue

Norfolk Island

North Macedonia

Palau

Palestine

Panama

Philippines

Pitcairn Islands

Puerto Rico

Réunion

Samoa

San Marino

Serbia

Sint Maarten

Solomon Islands

South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands

St. Barthélemy

St. Helena

St. Kitts & Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Martin

St. Pierre & Miquelon

Svalbard & Jan Mayen

São Tomé & Príncipe

Tokelau

Tonga

Trinidad & Tobago

Turks & Caicos Islands

U.S. Outlying Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands

United Arab Emirates

Uruguay

Vanuatu

Vatican City

Wallis & Futuna

Western Sahara Downgrade: Good -> Approximate Andorra Downgrade: Good -> Low / not available Åland Islands

And here are the 18 or so regions, most of which are pretty populous, that have been upgraded:

Upgrade: Approximate -> Good Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

Estonia

Indonesia

Ireland

Latvia

Lithuania

Russia

South Africa

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

United States Upgrade: Low / not available -> Approximate Hong Kong Upgrade: Low / not available -> Good Singapore

We've never seen so many changes in one site update, but here we are. You can see Google's full list at the source link below.