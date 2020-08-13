Epic Games fought Google's 30% cut of in-app purchases on Android for a while now, to the point where Fortnite was only available on Samsung's app store and as an APK download. The company finally relented earlier this year, when the game finally appeared on the Play Store, but now it has been quietly pulled following an update that circumvented Google's payment system.

Epic Games released a server-side update for Fortnite earlier today, which added the option of saving 20% when purchasing V-Bucks by using Epic's own payment portal. Google's guidelines state that "products within a game downloaded on Google Play or providing access to game content" must use the Google Play In-app Billing, which gives the company a 30% cut from all revenue.

This story is developing...