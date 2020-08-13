This story was originally published and last updated .
EVE Echoes has been a long time coming, thanks to COVID, but we are finally nearing the official release. This title will exist as a mobile version of the mainline sandbox MMO, and we've known since July that the game would be officially launched on the Play Store on August 13th. Lo and behold EVE Echoes is available for download a day early, you simply won't be able to play until tomorrow (8/13) when the game's servers go live at 4:00 AM EST.
The trailer above illustrates that EVE Echoes ideally provides a similar experience compared to the desktop version of EVE, though this is still an original title that, of course, offers touch-based menus and play. Much like the mainline game, you'll immerse yourself in a sci-fi sandbox where you can explore 8000+ Star Systems in pursuit of things like combat, exploration, industry, and trade, which is how you'll earn money so you can purchase new equipment and ships.
Since EVE Echoes has only entered into a pre-load phase, you won't be able to play today. This is so fans can install the game's 2.21 GB of files in advance, though I have a sneaking suspicion more and more developers are choosing to offer pre-loads because it nets them tons of 5-star reviews before a game is even playable, ensuring a quality rating at release, which feels like an abuse of the system when such a tactic clearly favors the developer over consumers.
As you would expect, EVE Echoes is a free-to-play game, and so it sports in-app purchases that range up to $184.99 per item. Since the title isn't playable just yet, I can't dive into exactly what these purchases are for, so I'll have to dig into that tomorrow whenever I bump this post to announce the actual release.
More or less, if you're eager to get your hands on EVE Echoes, you can pre-load the game's 2.21 GB of files right now, you just won't be able to play until tomorrow morning at 4:00 AM EST. So if you'd like to pre-load in preparation for tomorrow, you can grab the install for EVE Echoes from the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
As promised, EVE Echoes is officially available
The moment you have all been waiting for has arrived: EVE Echoes has officially launched!
Fly safe, and good luck on your adventures!
— EVE Echoes (@EveEchoes) August 13, 2020
Yesterday (8/12), CCP Games released its mobile sci-fi MMO EVE Echoes on the Play Store so people could pre-load the game's 2.21 GB download in preparation for today's launch. As promised, the servers went live early this morning, and so I've worked my way through the forced tutorial to get a quick look at the title's in-app purchases. They indeed range up to $184.99 per item, and primarily these purchases will net players in-game currency, which can then be used to purchase just about anything in the in-game shop. Technically this means the game is pay-to-win since players can spend money to gain an advantage over those playing for free, such as buying powerful ships much earlier than those that choose to grid for them. However, that P2W label ignores the fact that you still need to have a solid understanding of how to use the equipment you purchase, so a certain level of skill and a proper understanding of game mechanics is required, not that this will stop advanced players from griefing newbies.
You can easily spend a lot of cash on this game
Since I spent some time with the title this morning, I can confirm the entire thing is filled with menus, giving credence to the whole spreadsheets in space label levied against the PC version. These menus often take up the majority of your screen, resulting in a cluttered mess. Figuring out what all of these menus do will be time-consuming for new players, though there are many tutorials in the game, so at least the devs recognize that EVE Echoes' current setup is unusually convoluted.
When you boot up the game, you'll be greeted by a forced tutorial that teaches you the basics. It's long and boring, and I found it threw way too many things at the player to keep track, which left me feeling confused once I was out of the first tutorial. After digging a bit deeper, it seems the game wants you to repeat the process that the first tutorial taught you to start making your way through the title's seven advanced tutorials, which serve as chapters. This means you'll be spending your time grinding almost immediately, but I suppose that's a good way to get people used to the many systems they'll have to interact with. So yes, EVE Echoes offers an almost desktop-like experience on the small screen, with a deep game that people should easily be able to spend hundreds of hours playing. Whether this will appeal to you depends entirely on how much you enjoy digging into games to figure them out.
Tutorials for days, oh boy
All in all, EVE Echoes delivers on its promise to bring EVE Online to mobile, making this one of the few full-fledged MMOs on Android. While the learning curve is steep, the busy UI is off-putting, and the in-game shop allows for P2W, those that have the time or money to spare should be able to get a lot of playtime out of this game. So if you've been hankering for a deep MMO on mobile, and don't mind endlessly digging through menus while grinding content, EVE Echoes assuredly delivers a true MMO experience. So if you'd like to check the game out for yourself, you can grab the install from the Play Store widget below.
