It's no secret that Epic Games along with its CEO Tim Sweeney have been railing against the typical 30% cut software stores take, what with how Epic excluded Fornite from the Play Store for over a year over this very issue. In April Epic bent the knee to Google, finally listing Fortnite on the Play Store, but apparently, the company hasn't given up the fight, and so The Fortnite Team just announced that there's a new optional way to pay for items in Fornite on both Android and iOS, which coincidentally cuts out the middleman while also providing discounts that range up to 20% off.

Basically, Epic is offering permanent discounts in Fortnite if you purchase in-game items or currency through its new payment portal, and I doubt it's a coincidence that this discount is similar to Google and Apple's respective cuts.

As of today, everyone can save up to 20% when purchasing V-Bucks or digital items through Epic's new payment portal. This discount is automatic on PCs and consoles, and Epic has made it a point to state that this is not a sale, these new discounts are indeed permanent, though receiving the discounted prices on mobile is a little more tricky than on PCs and consoles.

When checking out through Fortnite's in-game store on Android, you'll see a new option where you can select to pay through the Google Play Store or through the new Epic direct payment option, which leads to Epic's site, where you'll pay through Epic's payment portal with a credit card or a PayPal account. It's a fairly self-explanatory setup, though I have wonder how Google and Apple are going to react to this move since it goes against the stated policies of both companies.

Just click on Epic direct payment and you'll pay through the Epic Store

Clearly, Epic is still railing hard against the typical 30% cut found on the majority of software stores, and while this constant bickering is pretty distasteful, I have to admit Epic's latest move has provided me with a solid chuckle. I had figured Epic and Tim had tucked tail after listing Fortnite on the Play Store back in April, but it would seem they still have a few moves up their sleeves in order to put pressure on both Google and Apple. While I'm personally sick of covering this idiocy, there's assuredly a level of amusement to be gained from watching titans in the gaming and software industries go at it like children. Whether or not Google or Apple will actually ban Fortnite for such a brash move remains to be seen, since the game is undoubtedly a money-maker, but there's no denying this story has legs as we all wait to see how this plays out. So stay tuned for further information as the story develops.

Oh, and if you'd like to check out the new payment method for yourself, you can grab the install for Fortnite below.