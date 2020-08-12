Google's crowd-driven mapping app, Waze, is officially rolling out railroad crossing alerts to drivers around the world in navigation.

Now on Waze you can get alerts for where the railroad crossing is ... before you're crossing the railroad ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/xzDheXVtZf — waze (@waze) August 12, 2020

The feature appears to have begun its quiet roll-out in April, at least according to a customer service response from the company's Twitter account to someone who wanted to turn off the feature — here's how to do exactly that, by the way (you're welcome).

Waze told The Verge that it has cooperated with some rail and government agencies for their entries in some regions. In other regions, including in Mexico and the U.K., it will rely on users to fill them in. The app's community newsletter this month highlight a MapRaid in Poland that put down all 13,000 or so of the country's railroad crossings in just 6 days.