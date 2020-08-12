It's been more than four years since Telegram added support for voice calls, and in the time since, everyone has been asking, "What about videos?" The feature's absence has been even more annoying in recent months, given quarantine measures and people's need to stay in touch with friends and family. The wait is nearly over, though, as Telegram just rolled out video calls, but only to beta users.
Joining the Telegram beta isn't a straightforward process through the Play Store. Instead, the team releases standalone beta APKs, with a different signature, that install right next to your regular Telegram or Telegram X apps. Yeah, it's confusing. But anyway, if you want to grab the latest betas, you need to go to the app's page on App Center (a Microsoft repo where the dev publishes his betas), and get the latest v7.0.
In my testing with my AP colleague Manuel, all calls routed the sound through the earpiece at first for both of us. We thought the volume was too low then realized the loudspeaker wasn't being used. Tapping the volume button on the top right didn't do a thing. The only way to fix it is turning off video then turning it back on, on each of our devices. That forced the loudspeaker on, and the volume was instantly louder.
As far as we can tell, there's no PIP support when you switch away from the video, and group video calls don't seem to be supported either, so Telegram still has a way to go before the feature is as functional as similar solutions from WhatsApp, Viber, Google Duo, and others. But for now, we know the feature works and is in active development.
- Thanks:
- Pritam Ghosh
