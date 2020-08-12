Sony's top-of-the-line WF-1000XM3 earbuds aren't the company's only true wireless set. The WF-XB700 (great names, Sony) don't have as many bells and whistles, but they still offer great, bass-forward sound and very strong battery life. What's more, they're just 78 bucks right now on Amazon, $50 less than usual.

In my review, I thought the XB700 were pricey for what they offered versus the competition, but a $50 discount is nearly 40 percent off. If you're looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds on a budget and you love bass, these could well be the play for you.

Scoot on over to Amazon to get your pair in either black or blue. The price is hidden on the product page, but it'll show up as $78 once the buds are in your cart.