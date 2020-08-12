As Signal Messenger continues on its mission to enter the mainstream, the company has heard from users who want more control over who can start a conversation, and how. Now when a person who isn't in your contacts tries to send a message, you'll be able to see more information before taking action on the message — a nice step when it comes to privacy.

Not only can you preview a conversation before accepting the message, but you can also delete or block the message request if it's not up your alley. The company says this change applies to voice and video calls, too. Unless a caller is already in your list of contacts, your phone won't start ringing until the call is accepted, making the process of receiving a spammy call much less annoying.

Message requests show up underneath the sender’s Signal profile.

Conversations are getting a few more touch ups today, like the addition of a new icon in the header for one-on-one operation that lets you know when someone is already in your contacts. Plus, profile names are replacing the phone numbers that show up in group conversations to give participants a more human feel. The service recently added new emoji reactions as well to help users express themselves more naturally. These are nice quality-of-life improvements that help make Signal more appealing while keeping up its commitment to security and privacy. Message requests should be live now in the Signal app, available from the Play Store and APK Mirror.