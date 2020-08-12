Microsoft's 'Your Phone' app allows you to connect any Android phone to a Windows 10 PC, but some features require deeper system integration. If you have a Galaxy Note20, you can use your mobile apps from your Windows PC, and the same functionality will be available on the Surface Duo at launch.

"With the Your Phone app on Surface Duo," Microsoft said in the Duo's announcement, you can get notifications, texts, make and receive calls, share photos and even mirror the dual-screen experience of your Duo right on your Windows PC. Easily copy and paste content between your Surface Duo and PC – no more sending yourself emails or texts to transfer information."

App mirroring with the Galaxy Note20

That makes the Surface Duo the second Android device to support app mirroring on Windows 10, after the Galaxy Note20. Microsoft said earlier this month that it was working to bring the feature to more of Samsung's phones, but for now, only the Duo and Note20 are supported.