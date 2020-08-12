Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note20 Ultra is premium as all get-out, packing the beefiest specs money can buy in 2020, including a Snapdragon 865+, 12 gigs of RAM, and a 6.9-inch 120Hz display. That spread is particularly good for gaming, but not every game can take full advantage of the giant display's high refresh rate. But a bunch can! Here's a handy searchable list of high refresh rate games you can try on the Note20 Ultra.

Note that these games are only playable at high frame rates on the Note20 Ultra. Despite costing a thousand dollars, the regular Note20 only has a 60Hz display. The games will still be playable on the lesser Note, they'll just look like they would on any other phone.

The table below lists more than 200 games that can be played at high refresh rates on the Note20 Ultra. You can tap a game's title to view its listing in the Play Store.

GameGenreFPS
1945 Air ForcesArcade120
Ace Force: Joint CombatAction120
Airline CommanderSimulation120
AncestorArcade120
Alto's AdventureAction120
Alto's OdysseyAction120
Arena of ValorAction120
ARK: Survival EvolvedAdventure120
Arma Mobile OpsStrategy120
ArmajetAction120
Assassins Creed RebellionRPG120
Auto ChessStrategy120
Badland BrawlStrategy120
BallzPuzzle120
BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!Music120
Batman: The Enemy WithinAdventure120
Battlejack: Blackjack RPGRPG120
Battlelands RoyaleAction120
Bendy in Nightmare RunArcade120
Big Shot BoxingSports120
Blade BoundRPG120
Bleach Brave SoulsAction120
Boggle With Friends: Word GameWord120
Bomb SquadAction120
Bombastic BrothersAction120
