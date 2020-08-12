EVE Echoes has been a long time coming, thanks to COVID, but we are finally nearing the official release. This title will exist as a mobile version of the mainline sandbox MMO, and we've known since July that the game would be officially launched on the Play Store on August 13th. Lo and behold EVE Echoes is available for download a day early, you simply won't be able to play until tomorrow (8/13) when the game's servers go live at 4:00 AM EST.

The trailer above illustrates that EVE Echoes ideally provides a similar experience compared to the desktop version of EVE, though this is still an original title that, of course, offers touch-based menus and play. Much like the mainline game, you'll immerse yourself in a sci-fi sandbox where you can explore 8000+ Star Systems in pursuit of things like combat, exploration, industry, and trade, which is how you'll earn money so you can purchase new equipment and ships.

Since EVE Echoes has only entered into a pre-load phase, you won't be able to play today. This is so fans can install the game's 2.21 GB of files in advance, though I have a sneaking suspicion more and more developers are choosing to offer pre-loads because it nets them tons of 5-star reviews before a game is even playable, ensuring a quality rating at release, which feels like an abuse of the system when such a tactic clearly favors the developer over consumers.

As you would expect, EVE Echoes is a free-to-play game, and so it sports in-app purchases that range up to $184.99 per item. Since the title isn't playable just yet, I can't dive into exactly what these purchases are for, so I'll have to dig into that tomorrow whenever I bump this post to announce the actual release.

More or less, if you're eager to get your hands on EVE Echoes, you can pre-load the game's 2.21 GB of files right now, you just won't be able to play until tomorrow morning at 4:00 AM EST. So if you'd like to pre-load in preparation for tomorrow, you can grab the install for EVE Echoes from the Play Store widget below.