Despite advancements in instant messaging services and email, one communication method still reigns supreme when dealing with confidential documents: Faxing. Unfortunately, unlike most digital services, the process of faxing sensitive files back and forth hasn't evolved much to meet modern demands. Enter CocoFax, the makers of an innovative faxing solution that allows users to fax important documents using nothing but a Gmail account.
How to send a fax with CocoFax through Gmail
Think of CocoFax like a fax machine in the cloud. It doesn't require any special hardware, toner, or regular maintenance. All you need to get started with this service is a CocoFax account, Gmail account, CocoFax-provided fax number, and an internet connection.
- Sign up for your 30-day free trial of CocoFax here and follow the prompts to get your number set up. Be sure to register your CocoFax account with the Gmail address you want to use when sending and receiving documents.
- Open the Gmail app on your phone or in your browser, and begin to compose a new email.
- In the "To" address field, type in the recipient's country code + fax number + @cocofax.net. It will end up looking something like: [email protected]. For U.S.-U.S. participants, be sure to add a "1" in front of the fax number instead: [email protected]
- Add any documents you'd like to fax as regular Gmail Attachments. Keep in mind that CocoFax supports the following attachment formats: PDF, jpg, jpeg, png, doc, docx, xls, xlsx, and tiff.
- Fill in the subject line if you'd like (it's entirely optional), and hit "Send," just like with a regular email.
- You will receive an email notification directly in your inbox once the fax has been delivered. You will also receive an email notification if the fax failed to reach its destination, letting you know if you need to send it again.
How to receive a fax with CocoFax through Gmail
CocoFax isn't just ideal for sending faxes; it can be leveraged through Gmail to receive them, as well — it's as easy as checking your inbox! You will receive a neat email that contains the faxed documents anytime someone sends materials to your CocoFax account number. All documents sent to your CocoFax account will arrive as easy-to-access PDF attachments, making them simple to open and save. Yes, it's really that easy.
Start using CocoFax for free today
To start using CocoFax, simply head on over to their website and sign up for a free 30-day trial. Once that's set up, you can immediately start to send and receive faxes through Gmail. You can also manage your account using the official Chrome browser extension, Android app, and web app. If you like CocoFax after your trial has ended, you can sign up for a paid subscription starting as low as $12.99 a month.
CocoFax doesn't just allow you to achieve more from your home office; it enables you to work smarter, as well. With just a few simple clicks, you can send a fax without a fax machine to any of your colleagues, no matter where they're located. To learn more about getting work done with CocoFax, check out their helpful resources page, which contains info on using CocoFax as a remote working tool. You also might want to brush up on your fax etiquette, including how to use a cover sheet for business purposes and more.
