Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. After a strong start to the week things have calmed down, but I still have a few noteworthy sales to share with everyone today. First and foremost, Root Explorer is on sale today, which is a fantastic file explorer for root users. If games are more your interest, then you can pick up the colorful puzzler Railways at a steep discount as well as the meditative adventure game EQQO. It would also appear that TAITO is offering a bunch of sales on its arcade games, such as Space Invaders and Raystorm. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 13 temporarily free and 31 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Delete and Enter keyboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Total Media Player Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Reminder - Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mental Disorders Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Vive le Roi 2 $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Super God Blade VIP : Spin the Ultimate Top! $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cookie Animals VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pixel Cubic 3D - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- HTTP Redirection Trace $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Root Explorer $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Premium English Tongue Twisters with pronunciation $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- QuickTune H4 - Forza Horizon 4 Tuning Calculator $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Railways $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Heedless $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Blindy - Hardest 2D Platformer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EQQO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heal: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Preposition Master Pro - Learn English $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sally's Law $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Survival Horror-Number 752 (Out of isolation) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zeon 25 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castle Of Awa - Relaxing challenges $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- BUST-A-MOVE JOURNEY -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?
- DARIUSBURST -SP- -> $4.49; Sale ends in ?
- RAYCRISIS -> $6.49; Sale ends in ?
- RAYFORCE -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
- RAYSTORM -> $5.49; Sale ends in ?
- SPACE INVADERS -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Quest - Islands of Ice and Fire -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Caelus Icon Pack - Colorful Linear Icons $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- PARIS Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
