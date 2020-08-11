Sony just unveiled a new pair of wireless ANC headphones, the WH-1000XM4, which you can pre-order for about $350. However, the previous generation remains more than functional and is now about $100 off, at just $248 on Amazon.

The WH-1000XM3 are amongst the best over-ear noise cancelling headphones on the market, despite a new model making it to the market. They offer excellent sound quality, great noise cancellation, about 30 hours of battery life with USB-C charging, and Google Assistant integration. They're also comfortable and feature a pleasant design, so you'd be missing out if you don't benefit from this discount.

If you'd like to know more about the WH-1000XM3, make sure you check out Richard's review. To snatch your pair, use the below link to buy it. Both colors are on sale, but the deal is only valid today, so don't wait for too long before your purchase.