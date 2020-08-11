Last week, we reported Microsoft's game streaming service xCloud would launch on September 15 and that it would initially require an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Although there's still more than a month left until the service officially becomes available, Microsoft is allowing people to beta test it starting today.

In a statement to The Verge, the company mentioned that “existing Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app users will get the opportunity to test a subset of the available titles." However, you won't be able to play all the games from the final library starting today, but only about 30 to try them out. If you'd like to give xCloud an early try, you'll still need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so you're out of luck if you thought you could play for free.

If you're not sure whether you should sign up for xCloud or Stadia, check out our comparison to know which one is best for you. The service should go live later today, so make sure your app is updated on your phone if you already have it.