Back in April, Google's popular Phone app expanded its device support on the Play Store. Previously tied to Pixel and Android One devices, Google appeared to be opening it up for use on other devices and software. At the time, it still didn't work for lots of phones, including OnePlus and Samsung devices. But apparently, that's changed, and we can confirm you can now install the Google Phone app from the Play Store on Samsung and OnePlus phones — and probably more, too.

Google Phone app installed from the Play Store and running on a Galaxy Fold and OnePlus 8.

We haven't tested every device out there, but it appears that Google substantially opened up the phones its app is compatible with. If it's not every phone, it's damn close. In our testing, that includes the S20 Ultra, Z Flip, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 6T, among a larger list that advertises themselves as compatible on our Google accounts:

Anything that isn't a Chromebook, Android TV, or watch, basically.

There is one small caveat, though. For whatever reason, the Phone app won't easily surface on the Play Stores in-app search. You'll have to navigate to it manually from another source like Google search, this link, or the app widget at the bottom of our article.

We don't know if Google removed the shared library requirement the app used to have, or if it's started bundling that library in with Play Services, or something else. Whatever the cause, the effect is clear: Almost any phone can use it now.

Furthermore, you can't expect to get all the same snazzy features Google's Phone app may have on other phones, like Call Screen. (That's a bummer, because it's an amazing feature, and almost reason enough to buy a Pixel by itself with how terrible Spam calls are these days.) Still, if you're among those that prefer Google's software design to whatever your phone shipped with, you can now easily pull Google's Phone app down from the Play Store.