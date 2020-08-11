You may not know this, but many phones let you add information about yourself that's accessible even when the phone is locked — the idea is to help first responders help you in an emergency even if you can't talk to them. On Pixel phones, Google Contacts now highlights which of your contacts will be shown in that emergency information.
When viewing a contact you've flagged as an emergency contact, Google Contacts will signify its status with a red asterisk. Tapping Emergency contact under the contact's name will take you to the section of the Personal Safety app where you can edit your emergency contacts.
It seems like this functionality is tied to Google's Personal Safety app, which is only available on Pixel phones. (Many other phones let you specify emergency contacts, they just won't show the emergency indicator in Google Contacts.) It's a minor tweak, but one that makes sense.
If you don't yet have any emergency contacts on your Pixel, you can set them by holding the power key, tapping Emergency, then View emergency information, then Open Personal Safety. From there, tap the settings gear in the top left corner, then Emergency contacts, and finally Add contact. Bear in mind that all saved emergency information is only stored locally, so you'll need to set it up again on each new phone.
