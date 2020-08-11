If you're looking for a new phone but don't have the budget for a flagship, you can consider a mid-ranger like the OnePlus Nord or Pixel 4a. However, with this deal, you can snatch an unlocked OnePlus 7 Pro for just $450, which is about $250 off its MSRP. At this price, you get a flagship device, albeit a slightly outdated one.

If you're unfamiliar with the OnePlus 7 Pro, it's powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It features a 6.67" AMOLED screen, a 4,000mAh battery, and three rear sensors: a 48MP primary shooter, as well as an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 16MP wide-angle sensor. This phone is also the perfect option if you don't like notches, as it has a pop-up selfie camera instead.

The device is sold unlocked and will work on all GSM networks, including A&T and T-Mobile. The deal is available until tonight and is only valid for Nebula Blue models.