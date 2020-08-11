Dell has been producing Chromebooks for years, though most of them have been focused on corporate deployments rather than use by individuals. Today the company revealed its new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise lineup, which includes a traditional laptop and a 2-in-1. Like the majority of Dell's Chromebooks, they are being targeted at business use, but will also be available through direct sales channels.

"With the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise," the company wrote in its announcement, "Dell expands its Latitude Chromebook lineup –now offering a mainstream and premium option – to give companies more choice in devices without sacrificing enterprise-class scale, manageability and security. With EPEAT Gold registration, the Latitude Chromebook Enterprise joins the industry’s ​most sustainable commercial PC portfolio with recycled materials, sustainable packaging, energy efficient designs and EPEAT Gold registrations."

Both the 2-in-1 and laptop models will be available in a variety of configurations, depending on the needs of businesses ordering them. They're all equipped with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processors, NVMe SSDs, multiple USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support. Dell even offers LTE as an option, using Intel's XMM 7360 cellular modems.

Specs Processor 10th Generation Intel Core CPUs, up to Core i7 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Display 2-in-1: 14" 1920 x 1080 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 with pen support

Laptop: 14" 1920 x 1080 or 3840 x 2160, optional touch screen RAM Up to 16GB, 2666MHz Storage M.2 NVMe SSD, up to 512GB Connectivity 2x USB Type-C with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.2, 2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.0, uSD 4.0 card reader, lock slot, Intel Wi-Fi 6 (AX201, 2x2, 802.11ax) with Bluetooth 5.1, optional Intel XMM 7360 Global LTE-Advanced CAT 9 WW Battery 4-6 cell battery, 52-68 WHr Dimensions 2-in-1: 211.48 mm depth, 16.15 mm front height, 18.5 mm rear height

Laptop: 211.76 mm depth, 16.83 mm front height, 18.31 mm rear height Weight 2-in-1: 1.63 kg / 3.6 lb (52 WHr battery)

Laptop: 1.39 kg / 3.07 lb (52 WHr battery) Software Chrome OS

The laptop model can be customized to have a 4K (3840 x 2160) display, joining the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and Yoga Chromebook C630 in the elite 4K Chromebook club. Dell also claims both products have the "world's longest battery life of any premium Chromebook," as the Core i5 models can supposedly reach up to 21 hours of use.

Both Chromebooks are available now, starting at $1,299 for the Core i5 models. Dell says models with Core i3 chips will be available "soon," and will start at $1,099.