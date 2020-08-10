TWRP is the only major Android recovery these days (anyone remember Clockworkmod?). Since we last posted back in May, 18 more devices have joined the TWRP roster. Highlights include the Snapdragon-powered Note9 (the Exynos one was included last time) and three of Motorola's One phones.

Here's the list:

AMLogic X96 Max (u212)

ASUS ZenFone 5z 2018 (Z01RD)

BQ Aquaris VS (nappa_s)

BQ Aquaris VS Plus (raditz_s)

Fairphone 3 (FP3)

Huawei P8 Lite 2017 (prague)

Lenovo K10 Note (kunlun2)

Lenovo M10 wifi (X605F)

Lenovo Z5S (jd2019)

Motorola One Action (troika)

Motorola One Vision (kane)

Motorola One Zoom (parker)

Realme C2 (RMX1941)

Samsung Galaxy M20 (m20lte)

Samsung Galaxy Note9 w/ Snapdragon (crownqltechn)

Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini Sprint (serranoltespr)

Vivo Y51L (pd1510)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (lavender)

If you own one of these devices and are looking to get TWRP loaded on, you can do so via the hyperlinks above or the app widget below.