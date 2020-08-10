TWRP is the only major Android recovery these days (anyone remember Clockworkmod?). Since we last posted back in May, 18 more devices have joined the TWRP roster. Highlights include the Snapdragon-powered Note9 (the Exynos one was included last time) and three of Motorola's One phones.

Here's the list:

If you own one of these devices and are looking to get TWRP loaded on, you can do so via the hyperlinks above or the app widget below.

Official TWRP App
Official TWRP App
Download QR-Code
Official TWRP App
Developer: Team Win LLC
Price: Free+