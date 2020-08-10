TikTok’s US ban came on the heels of similar restrictions in India — two of its biggest overseas markets with hundreds of millions of users. But unlike India’s immediate ban, the US administration has given the Chinese social media app a grace period lasting until September 20 — incidentally around when Microsoft is expected to close its acquisition deal. But before that happens, TikTok is reportedly planning to sue the federal government over its approaching ban within the week.

NPR reports that TikTok plans to challenge the executive order, and a lawsuit could be filed as soon as tomorrow, August 11. The company will reportedly argue that the decision to put the brakes on all its business transactions was unconstitutional and the reasoning baseless. TikTok maintains that all the allegations are speculative and refutes any claim of its linkage with the Chinese government. The White House did not comment on this impending suit.

The executive order that was signed on Thursday basically gives TikTok’s parent ByteDance 45 days’ time, after which any transaction with the company will be blocked, and any violations will attract hefty fines. When last we checked, Trump was in favor of an American company acquiring TikTok’s local business. Microsoft seems to be at the forefront of these acquisition negotiations, which also must end within a similar 45-day timeframe. With a deadline of September 15, a deal should be finalized right before the ban is set to come into force.