Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors power a lot of Android phones these days, but there are some exceptions. Huawei's tiff with the US government cut the Chinese company off from chip suppliers earlier this year, leading the company to investigate other sources. Now Qualcomm is asking the Trump administration to alter the restrictions placed on the Huawei so it can sell more 5G Snapdragon chips.

According to a recent report, Qualcomm is lobbying President Trump and his administration to consider amending the trade restrictions placed on Huawei. Qualcomm warns lawmakers that Huawei will turn to chip manufacturers that aren't based in the US unless changes are made to the export licensing policies. The smartphone chipset company says it may lose $8 billion dollars in potential orders, and the fallout could "cause a rapid shift in 5G chipset market share in China and beyond."

Huawei has been in hot water for a while in the US, and as the temperature heats up in other countries, the future isn't looking very bright outside of China for the world's largest smartphone manufacturer. While the company's upcoming Mate 40 line is expected to utilize Kirin chipsets manufactured before the restrictions went into action, it may be forced to consider using more MediaTek processors in the future. Qualcomm wants a piece of the pie, although even if Huawei snaps up a dragon, its phones will still be hard to recommend without Google apps onboard.