The OnePlus Nord hasn't even been out for two weeks, but it's now receiving its second update. This one is OxygenOS 10.5.4; it's not a major update by any means, but it does bring some optimizations to the cameras and the display. It also has some small bug fixes.
Changelog
- System
- Improved launch speed of Gallery
- Improved display experience
- Fixed issue of being unable to join Red Cable Club (IN only)
- Fixed issue of background music pausing when launching front camera
- Camera
- Improved quality of video calls
- Improved color accuracy and white balance for low-light selfies
- Improved vibrancy and color accuracy of macro camera
- Cloud Service
- Fixed issue of syncing Notes (IN only)
OnePlus is highlighting three main improvements. First, the macro camera has better vibrancy and color accuracy, and these changes are said to be clearest when taking close-ups of plants and flowers. The front camera is said to have improved color accuracy and white balance in low-light. Lastly, OnePlus says the display experience has been improved, but doesn't really elaborate on that.
The update carries version numbers 10.5.4.AC01DA for India-market phones, 10.5.4.AC01BA for EU-market devices, and 10.5.4.AC01AA for global models. The OTA is rolling out today to a small amount of users, with a wider rollout coming in a few days. OnePlus says it's working on even more camera optimizations and tells us to expect another OTA later in August.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
