OnePlus is hard at work on its OxygenOS 11 update, but the updates aren't stopping for its existing Android 10-based software. The company just released two Open Beta updates across four of its phones, with security patches and bug fixes in tow.
OxygenOS Open Beta 17 for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro is now available, along with Open Beta 7 for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. Both updates have an identical changelog, mostly consisting of bug fixes and the August 2020 security patch level.
System
- Newly added user assistance feature to help user master usage skills quickly(Route: Settings>OnePlus Tips&Help)
- Fixed the abnormal error occured in Lockbox
- Fixed the auto-start issue with QXDM logs after reboot
- Optimized user experience with long screenshot in some scenarios
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.08
Messages
- Optimized the categorization, messages of the same contact now merged in one card（India only）
File Manager
- Fixed the issue that File Manager did not display some downloaded documents of apps
Network
- Improved the stability of Wi-Fi transfers
The downloads and instructions for the Open Betas are available at the source links below. As always, these are pre-release builds, so don't install them on your primary phone unless you can deal with potentially-broken software.
