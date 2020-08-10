If you're looking to fill up some space with a new 50-inch TV but don't want to pay full-price for one, we've got solace for you: point one, Insignia's 4K Fire TV Edition panel wasn't that expensive to begin with, and; point two, it's on sale right now for 10% off.

This particular TV actually debuted a couple months ago as part of a new lineup of Insignia and Toshiba Fire TV Edition sets back in June. This 50-incher in particular is HDR-capable, a 5,000:1 contrast ratio, and the carousel of content provisions that is Fire OS for TVs with an Alexa voice remote. It retailed originally for $350 (with sporadic discounted periods of $300 thrown here and there).

But for the time being, you can get this Insignia Fire TV Edition for just $270 ($30 off) at both Amazon and Best Buy. It's not that often you see a 2020 model 50" TV at such a low price, so get it while stock lasts.