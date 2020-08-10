Google Fit helps you keep an eye on your fitness, be it via a smartwatch or just via your phone's own sensors. To make it even easier to parse how you did during your latest run, the company has added a pace per mile/km bar graph to a workout's details. The disappearing and re-appearing elevation map has also returned for some with this release, though not for everyone.
The new detailed stats are live in Fit version 2.37.36, which started rolling out to first devices last week. In the past, you only had access to a pace diagram that might sometimes be hard to read for laypersons. The detailed, per-mile or per-kilometer listing makes it easier to figure out when you were fastest and when your stamina was failing. Combined with the elevation map that's appearing and disappearing at random for people, you'll get a much better overview of how your environment contributed to your performance, too. It also helps that you'll see milestones (or kilometer-stones) in the map detailing your run.
Left: Previous interface. Middle & Right: New interface.
To get access to these detailed stats, make sure you've updated to the latest version of Fit in the Play Store, v2.37.36. If you prefer, you can also grab it from APK Mirror. The detailed pace stats have actually already been part of the Fit iOS version since the middle of July, so it's nice that Google has finally turned its attention to its own OS, too.
- Thanks:
- Carlos
Comments