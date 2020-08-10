If you hadn't heard, the Pixel 4 was officially discontinued a few days ago. At $800, this imperfect phone was always a bit of a hard sell, but it becomes more enticing when you knock $250 off the price. B&H is currently offering Pixel 4s at $549 a pop; plus, it's throwing in a TPU clear case with each purchase.

The Pixel 4 received plenty of criticism at launch, primarily due to the subpar battery life. That said, I've hung onto mine for almost a year now for two main reasons: the cameras and the software. I still haven't found a smartphone camera setup I like better than the Pixel 4's, and the clean stock Android UI is still my favorite. I'm also a big fan of the design and the size, but the battery life is definitely my biggest gripe. At $549, it's worth considering over the $349 Pixel 4a.

This isn't the cheapest we've seen the Pixel 4 before, but we haven't seen any real discounts since the $499 deal back in April. If you've been eyeing a new Pixel 4, this is probably the right time to jump on one, as we can't imagine there's much stock left. B&H is offering this $549 price on both the white and black models, and is also throwing a clear TPU case it values at $19.99. Expedited shipping is free.