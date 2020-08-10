Over the weekend, we spotted some reports that Play Services was eating more than its fair share of folk's batteries. I know, there's a continuous low-level static of Play Services-related battery complaints out there, but the volume and severity of reports picked up substantially, and a COVID-19 contact tracing app is allegedly the cause of the problem. Most of those affected appear to be in Ireland, and the Ireland Health Services Executive (HSE) claims a fix is rolling out soon.
The level of detail in reports varies, so we're not sure that everyone affected by the uptick in reports is from the country. However, in Ireland, the COVID Tracking Ireland app has been conclusively pegged as the culprit.
For those seeing the issue, battery life over the weekend took a sudden and sharp nosedive. Multiple phone models appear to be affected. In many cases, Google Play Services is listed as causing the battery drain in the related battery statistics pane, though the COVID Tracker Ireland app also appears near the top of the list for some.
Image via @Brainward.
According to the HSE, the problem was caused due to a change in Google Play Services, though it isn't clear if an update tied to a specific version or a server-side change is to blame.
So far as we can tell, a firm timeline for a fix has not been provided, though it should reportedly be fixed "imminently," according to the Irish Independent.
Although the HSE laid the blame for the problem on Google's alleged change, and though some of the reports we saw didn't seem to apply to customers in Ireland, Google was unable to provide us with any additional information or confirmation of those reports at the time of writing. We have also reached out to the HSE, but a response was not immediately forthcoming.
