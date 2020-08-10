Android has supported native autofill support since Android 9 Pie, but despite that being an official method, actually filling out passwords and addresses is sometimes wonky, and phones often need a few seconds to recognize password entry fields. Google wants to improve that experience with Android 11 and has introduced a new autofill method that integrates with your keyboard, be it Gboard or a third-party app.

A new Android Developers resource describes that "beginning in Android 11, keyboards and other input-method editors (IMEs) can display autofill suggestions inline, in a suggestion strip or something similar, instead of the system displaying these in a dropdown menu." The document explains that the keyboard will only see your password once you've tapped it, so your information stays as private as in the Android 10-and-lower drop-down based approach.

Chrome for Android already has its own keyboard-docked autofill — the Android 11 method probably will look something like this.

If you'd like to get a glimpse of how this might look like in action, check out Google Chrome's new autofill interface. It's a custom Chrome implementation, so the suggestion strip just sits on top of the keyboard and isn't actually part of it (and doesn't require the keyboard to support anything). Depending on how input app developers decide to build upon the Android 11 API, we might end up with something looking similar to this.

Both keyboards and password managers need to be updated to make use of the feature, so depending on your apps of choice and the development cycles behind them, you might have to wait a few weeks or months after the Android 11 launch until you'll see passwords, credit cards, and addresses from your password manager in your keyboard. It's safe to assume that Gboard and Google's own password manager will be among the first.