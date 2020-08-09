This last week was pretty busy for smartphones. We got two major announcements almost back-to-back with Google's Pixel 4a and Samsung's new Note20 series. It's quite a spread, from midrange to literal "Ultra" flagship. While you can't zip down to the store and get one today, we're curious of any of our readers have pre-ordered either.

The phones probably have more differences than commonalities. Google's Pixel 4a runs just $350, with a price-appropriate Snapdragon 730G, matched by 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the usual great Pixel camera. (Plus a headphone jack!)

Samsung's Note20 series, on the other hand, is two phones, both powered by the latest, greatest Snapdragon 865+. The Note20 Ultra also has a massive almost 7" 120Hz 1440p display, 12GB of RAM, and 128-512GB of storage, plus one of the biggest camera sensors you can get and a periscope-style telephoto, starting at a wallet-melting $1,300. The baby Note20 makes do with a worse camera, 6.7" 60Hz 1080p display, and swaps for a plastic back, though it's "just" $1,000.

I'm not sure if August is peak phone-buying season — especially now, with many of us trying to save money. But pre-orders for all three phones are now up, and Samsung is offering a handful of promotions for those that do. If you're among those shopping for a phone, did you pre-order the Pixel 4a, Note20, or Note20 Ultra? If you're getting more than one, feel free to select all that apply.

Did you pre-order a Pixel 4a, Note20, or Note20 Ultra? Yes, I pre-ordered a Pixel 4a.

Yes, I pre-ordered a Note20.

Yes, I pre-ordered a Note20 Ultra.

I'm thinking about it, but I still haven't decided yet, or am waiting.

Nope, I'm not going to pre-order any of the three. View Results