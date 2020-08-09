Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have Ubisoft's mobile release for Brawlhalla, a free-to-play Smash Bros. clone. I also have a fantastic Rocket League clone from Noodlecake Studios as well as the official release for Electronic Art's Madden NFL 21 Mobile Football. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the week of August 3rd, 2020.

Brawlhalla

Android Police coverage: Ubisoft just released Brawlhalla on the Play Store two days early

The easiest way to describe Brawlhalla is to call it a Smash Bros. clone, but of course, such a label will piss off Smash and Brawlhalla fans alike, but I only have so much room to work with here. At its core, this is a free-to-play platformer brawler, and so the title contains a cash shop for cosmetics as well as an optional Battle Pass subscription that will net users extra rewards over free players. The game itself is best played with an external controller (my preferred way to play), though touchscreen controls are in the mix, and can be adjusted in the title's settings. All in all, the Android port of Brawlhalla holds its own, and thanks to cross-play support, you can easily play against your friends no matter their device of choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $5.99 - $49.99

Motorball

Android Police coverage: Motorball is an enjoyable competitive game that plays similarly to Rocket League

Motorball is basically a Rocket League clone, except it plays in a top-down 2D view. This means there is no jumping or flying in the game, and so instead, you'll have to work your way around obstacles while taking advantage of unique powerups. In the end, your mission is the same, hit the ball in the goal. Rounds go by quickly since you only need to score three goals to win a match, which makes this a perfect game for speedy sessions. Motorball is even monetized fairly since its IAPs are primarily for cosmetics. All around, this is a competent release, and more importantly, it's fun to play.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Android Police coverage: Madden NFL 21 Mobile Football is available on the Play Store a day early

It would appear that Electronic Arts is finally sunsetting its previous mobile Madden game for a new yearly release cycle, and so Madden NFL 21 Mobile Football is the first title under this new plan. As you would expect, players from the previous game aren't all that keen to lose access to their hard-earned in-game currencies, but since this works in EA's favor, you can bet your bottom dollar that the studio will most likely reset progress every year going forward with a brand new release, just like all the other greedy mobile sports games. Thanks, EA!

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

PUSS!

Apparently, PUSS! is a positively reviewed puzzle game on Steam, and the title made the jump to Android this week. It plays just like the PC version, and if you check the screenshots below, you'll quickly see that this is a quirky game that's just so gosh darn random, and so I guess that's appealing to some people, but really the childish graphics scream lack of artistic talent and are frankly pretty annoying. Still, the trippy gameplay offers a real challenge, and that's where this puzzler's fun is to be found. Keep in mind that this is a divisive game, thanks to its odd theme, so you're either going to love it or hate it. I hate it.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Hyperforma Premium

Hyperforma is a gorgeous puzzle game that originally landed on iOS two years ago, and for some reason, it just popped up on Android as a new release. The game is called Hyperforma Premium, and it's a premium title that offers a complete experience. It will be your job to rotate and interact with colorful objects in order to solve each puzzle by reaching the object's core, which is actually pretty enjoyable. So despite the title's late arrival, this is definitely a quality puzzle game worth exploring.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

TauCeti Technology Benchmark

TauCeti Technology Benchmark is exactly that, a benchmark app for a yet-to-be-released game that was originally shown off two years ago. As you can see, this demo offers excellent graphics, which means you're going to need 3GB RAM and a high-end CPU/GPU combo to get the most out of this release. There's also a Vulkan Technology Benchmark, for those that would like to check out Vulkan tech on supported devices. All in all, TauCeti Technology Benchmark shows off precisely what mobile gaming is capable of in 2020, which is pretty impressive, though it's still unknown if this tech will actually result in a full-fledged game.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

The House of Da Vinci 2 Lite

The House of Da Vinci 2 Lite is just that, a lite version of the second game in the escape room series. It exists as a way for people to test the game for free, which may be late to the party, but is still a welcome addition to the catalog. So if you've yet to play The House of Da Vinci 2, now's your chance to check it out without going out of pocket.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Ionitron - ion magnet puzzle game

Ionitron is a delightful puzzle game all about magnets. This is an understated affair, and so the graphics are on the simple side, but don't let the minimal presentation fool you, as this is a challenging puzzler. You'll work your way through 38 separate levels by turning and twisting the blue and red balls in order to push or pull the red ball to its goal. Basically, you'll use magnetic properties to solve each puzzle, which is pretty fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Gogogo!

Gogogo! is a fairly unique release in the party game genre. Unlike the competition, an internet connection or a separate device is not necessary for a group of people to play, everything you need is included with a single install. This makes Gogogo a versatile party game since you can whip it out anywhere and start playing. Twenty challenges are included for free, and if you like what you see, you can unlock extra challenges for $3.99 apiece, which is a fair way to monetize such a title. All in all, Gogogo is an enjoyable party game collection that offers ease of use since it does not require internet access or more devices for everyone to play, and best of all, it looks great in action. Seriously, the app's animations are fantastic, so don't miss out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99 apiece

Super Glitch Dash

Super Glitch Dash is the followup to Rogue Games' Glitch Dash, an endless runner that's oddly still only available in beta. So there is a new game in the series even though the previous game isn't yet complete, and it seems clear Super Glitch Dash offers improved graphics and expanded gameplay over the original. So if you're a fan of stylish auto runners, Super Glitch Dash is a solid choice, especially since it offers fair monetization. Let's just hope the developer finishes this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 apiece

Robotics!

ZeptoLab hasn't had a hit on its hands since it released CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars in 2017. I would imagine this is why the studio has basically copied the battle-based PvP gameplay from CATS for its latest release Robotics. That's right, ZeptoLab is so bereft of good ideas it has cloned its own game, and it didn't even bother to slap on a title fitting of a sequel. No, no, no, this is a "brand-new release" somehow, it just coincidentally happens to play exactly like the developer's last successful release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 apiece

Rocat Jumpurr - Hilarious Monsters Crawler

Rocat Jumpurr - Hilarious Monsters Crawler is an enjoyable rocket-based platformer, where you'll fire rockets to maneuver your cat around each stage. Finishing a stage means you might earn a reward, and these rewards can be exchanged for equipment, which is how you advance through the title. It's a simple setup slightly weighed down by in-app purchases, though you can ignore them for the most part, you'll just advance slower.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $24.99

Blighter – Jump and Shoot Action Platformer

Blighter is a 2D platformer where you'll take on endless waves of enemies and bosses as you jump and shoot your way to success. It's a simple setup that offers roguelike mechanics, and so you'll earn all sorts of unique weapons that will help you along your way. Like most mobile games, this is a title best enjoyed in short bursts, so don't expect to spend prolonged sessions with this one.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $39.99

Snipers vs Thieves: Classic!

Snipers vs Thieves: Classic is a brand-new release for what is basically an old mobile game. It will be your job to pull off multiplayer-based heists, and of course, there's a collection aspect, so you'll collect gadgets that will help your progress. There's also a season aspect, where players will compete for the highest score to earn exclusive rewards. So despite being a classic game, this title is already filled with all of the unscrupulous monetizations found in similar free-to-play titles.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $59.99

Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV

Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV is a horrible name for a game, especially since I have no idea what PV even stands for (premium version?). What I do know is that there is already a free-to-play version of this game on the Play Store, and so this $0.99 edition basically has no reason to exist, unless the entire purpose behind this release is so the dev can continually list it on sale to ensure better placement on the Play Store. But nah, this developer would never stoop to such questionable practices, would it?

Monetization: $0.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.00

