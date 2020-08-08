If you're after a snappy-looking Chromebook, but last week's $799 Galaxy Chromebook was a bit out of budget, we've got something for half the price. This model of the 14" HP Chromebook x360 14c is currently just $399 ($230 off) at Best Buy. The only catch is that you have to be registered as a student with your Best Buy account.

The Chromebook x360 14c is HP's most premium Chrome OS product so far (HP's words, not mine). This version (14C-CA0053DX) sports a 14" 1920x1080 LED touchscreen, a Core i3-10110U dual-core processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. It's quite the looker in its Mineral Silver finish with HP's cool new logo.

At $399, the x360 14c is a pretty great deal. Priced at $499 for everyone else, students who are registered with Best Buy's Student Deals program can apply the extra $100 discount with a checkbox underneath the price. It's also worth noting that Best Buy is cagey on ship dates; Artem's screenshot shows shipping by August 11th, but the site isn't giving me a date at all. So if you're in need of a computer quickly, this might not be the right deal. If you're willing to potentially wait, you can pick one up via the link below. The extra $100 off deal is valid until September 13th and can only be applied on new units.