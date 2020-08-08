You may have noticed a new feature in your Gmail app recently. As video conferencing continues to be a pretty big deal during the ongoing pandemic, the Meet tab is Google's way of, erm, nudging users to try its Zoom competitor. Problem is, if you have no interest in using Google Meet, the additional tab is just a space-wasting eyesore. Want to get rid of it? Here's how.

Side menu → Settings

First, open Gmail's side menu by tapping the three lines in the top left corner of the screen (or sliding your finger in from the left edge of the screen, if you're not using gesture navigation). Scroll down to the bottom of the list and tap Settings.

Choose your account → Uncheck 'Show the Meet tab for video calling'

Select the account you want to get rid of the Meet tab in. Scroll down to the section labeled Meet and uncheck the box next to Show the Meet tab for video calling. If you're seeing the tab on multiple accounts, you'll need to disable it in each of them individually by following the same steps for each.



Ta-da.

And that's it! The whole process only takes a few seconds. If you're interested in trying Google Meet but don't want it gunking up your email, you can grab standalone app below. It's free.