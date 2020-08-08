If you missed out on the Galaxy Buds+ deal from around a week ago, you're in luck. Woot is currently offering the same (well, technically a dollar pricier) deal: the Buds+ for $99.99. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you get free shipping as well.

The Galaxy Buds+ are very well-rounded, as we found after spending two months with these true wireless earbuds. The good stuff includes an 11-hour battery life, good sound, wireless charging, and in-ear detection. We also liked the price even at the $150 sticker price, so a 33% discount makes the deal even sweeter. The not-so-good comprises the IPX2 water resistance and not hugely customizable Galaxy Wear companion app.

Woot is currently offering four colors (Cosmic Black, Cloud Blue, White, and Red) of the Buds+ for $99.99. Shipping is free for Prime members. Unfortunately, there is no warranty beyond the 90-day Woot warranty, though you can purchase a 2-year protection plan from SquareTrade for $11.99. This deal will be available for 14 more hours or until it's sold out.