Samsung released its first clamshell-style folding phone earlier this year, the Galaxy Z Flip. Although still a niche device, it seemed to capture the attention of buyers more than the original Galaxy Fold. Samsung announced last month that a slightly-upgraded 5G version was on the way, and now you can buy one from select carriers and retailers.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is nearly identical to the original Flip, though it's now using a Snapdragon 865+ SoC with 5G support, instead of the older Snapdragon 855. The only carriers selling the phone so far are AT&T and T-Mobile, which are both charging $1,449.99 for the Z Flip 5G.

If you're looking for a carrier-unlocked model, you can get one from Best Buy or Samsung's online store. As usual, Samsung will slash the price of the Z Flip 5G if you're trading in an eligible phone. It remains to be seen how many $1.5k phones Samsung will in the United States, where as many as 40 million people are at risk of being evicted due to job losses.