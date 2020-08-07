If you've been holding off on getting a new TV for your work-from-home headquarters or you're looking to get out of the house with a blast of your favorite music, Sony's got a bunch of products on Amazon's Deal of the Day catalogue right now. How does an 49" 4K Android TV for $499?

In fact, there are two LCDs on sale right now: the 49" 2019 model and a 65" model from 2018. The latter has a refresh rate of 120Hz, but both are HDR-capable, Cast-compatible, and work with both Alexa and Google Assistant. And, if you need a soundbar, there's also a 3.1 Dolby Atmos system for sale, too.

You'll save more than $120 off recent pricing for the 65" TV and $200 on the 49-incher and the soundbar. Click the links below to get at the product pages (we may earn affiliate revenue per click).

XBR-65X900F 65" 4K Android TV - $898 ($122 off)

XBR-49X800G 49" 4K Android TV - $499 ($200 off)

HT-G700 3.1 Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Bluetooth - $398 ($202 off)

Socially distancing yourself at the beach, the mountains, or wherever that's not here? There's a whole bunch of Sony Bluetooth speakers on discount for today only — some are compact and look pretty, most of them have IP67 ratings for water and dust resistance. All of them are promoted to be bass monsters if you like your listening that way. Links to all of them appear below.

SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS IP67 Portable Speaker - $198 ($50 off) / available in Black, Blue, or Taupe

SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS IP67 Portable Speaker - $78 ($22 off) / available in Black, Blue, Coral, Green, or Taupe

SRS-XB12 IP67 Mini Portable Speaker - $38 ($20 off) / available in Blue, Pink, Red, or White

SRS-XB01 Compact Portable Speaker - $23 ($12 off) / available in Black, Blue, or Red

Remember, all these deals are available until midnight PDT, so if you want them, you know what to do.